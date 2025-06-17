White Sox finally have answers to a problem that has loomed for 15 years

Much like it has taken the Chicago White Sox over 20 years to find a long-term option at second base, the team has spent over 15 years trying to find one in right field.

Ever since Jermaine Dye retired in 2009, the White Sox have had 10 different Opening Day starters in right field. The club has also had 10 different official starters, which includes notable busts such as Nomar Mazara, Dayan Viciedo, and Oscar Colas.

No matter what the White Sox try, nothing ever seems to work out in right field. The most hope they have had at the position was in 2017 when Avisaíl García batted .330 and was named to the AL All-Star roster. That success was short lived, though.

It is sad how much the position has been in disarray, considering right field was one of the most stable positions in the organization ever since Magglio Ordóñez debuted during the 1997 season. That run of stabilization helped produce three AL Central division titles and Dye was even named the 2005 World Series MVP.

The chaos in right field is far from the only reason the franchise has had just two playoff appearances since 2009. But it is hard to ignore the correlation between the franchise's downfall with the lineup issue in right, considering Ordóñez and Dye were core pieces when the team was competitive during the 2000s.

But after years of searching, the team might finally have a long-term option in right.

Braden Montgomery is the future in RF

One of the key prospects the team got back in the Garrett Crochet trade, outfielder Braden Montgomery, is tearing up High-A ball. His first ten games were so impressive with a .405 average with a 1.242 OPS that it felt like being in Winston-Salem was a waste of time.

Montgomery did go through a brief slump where his average cratered to .234 on June 6. However, he has rocketed out of that slump by going 14-for-34 over his past eight games with two home runs, including a huge walk-off homer on Thursday.

Ballgame! Braden Montgomery goes 102MPH and 382' for a walk off solo HR. It's his 6th with the #Dash, who win 8-7. pic.twitter.com/NumTgLi72e — FutureSox (@FutureSox) June 13, 2025

Between two levels of the minor leagues, Montgomery is hitting .285 with nine home runs, 45 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and an .843 OPS in 2025.

Montgomery is considered the 35th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline. He is the fourth prospect in the White Sox organization. Once Kyle Teel graduates from prospect status, Montgomery will become the team's top hitting prospect.

While the team has had many impressive right field prospects before, such as Viciedo and Colas, Montgomery feels different. He was a first round draft pick, he can hit from both sides, and the one small hole in his swing appears to be fixable.

Montgomery will still need time in the minors to develop. The White Sox can give him all the time he needs. Veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman is proving to be a solid bridge option, and he can stick around for 2026 if the team doesn't trade him before the upcoming deadline.

Mike Tauchman's veteran presence

Tauchman has been solid at the top of the order since returning from a hamstring injury on May 23. He provides professional at-bats and solid defense in right field that the team has not had for quite some time.

Tauchman has formed a nice pair at the top of the order with rookie Chase Meidroth. Their ability to get on base has provided the team with more scoring chances. It would just be nice if other hitters could drive them in with regularity.

White Sox fans have showed their appreciation for Tauchman by voting for him to make the 2025 All-Star Game, though it doesn't look like Tauchman will actually get the nod.

His production suggests he is a prime veteran for the Sox to flip at the trade deadline for a prospect or two with upside. It makes sense given the fact that he's 34 playing on a 100-loss team.

However, I believe there might be better value in holding on to Tauchman, considering he still has another year of club control. He has been providing outstanding veteran leadership to the team's young core.

Production and mentorship might be better for the rebuild than trading him away for an unknown quantity. Tauchman may not yield enough significant return to make it worth dumping those leadership intangibles.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden is reporting that contenders are underwhelmed with what sellers (subscription required) like what the White Sox have to offer. It is possible teams are not going to give up a top 15 prospect for Tauchman's top-of-the-order production.

Therefore, the Sox could roll the dice, keep Tauchman on the payroll for another season with the hope of him producing another professional year. He could then be moved at next year's deadline when Montgomery is nearing a big league debut.

If the White Sox do trade Tauchman, they likely have to go back into the free agent market next offseason to find another bridge starter before Montgomery is ready.

Internal options are not attractive

Brooks Baldwin is back with the MLB club after working on his swing in the minor leagues. Baldwin was crushing the ball in Triple-A, but has yet to find his stride in the big leagues.

With how he has been used this season, I get the feeling the team wants to use Baldwin as more of a super utility player than an everyday right fielder. Baldwin also spent a lot of time in centerfield at Triple-A Charlotte, and I can see him being used to replace Luis Robert Jr. in center once he is inevitably traded away.

Baldwin also played more left field during his first run on the 26-man roster than he did in right. He seemed to struggle taking the best lines to snag fly balls in the outfield to begin with, which shouldn't be surprising for a natural infielder.

The front office has toyed with the idea of moving Top 15 prospect Bryan Ramos to the outfield. The trouble with Ramos is that he has been struggling at the plate this season at Triple-A. While he is hitting for power, Ramos is batting just .209 against minor league pitching.

Guys like Dominic Fletcher, Zach DeLoach, and Corey Julks have already been designated for assignment by this team once before and are only associated with the club for depth purposes.

That is why the best option in the short-term is to keep Tauchman and hope Montgomery lives up to the hype. If he does, we could see him in a White Sox uniform by this time next year.