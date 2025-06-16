White Sox fans support Mike Tauchman with impressive MLB All-Star Game voting turnout

Voting for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta opened on June 4 and the first set of results were made public on Monday afternoon.

In a pleasant surprise, Chicago White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman is receiving a lot of support from baseball fans and the South Side faithful.

Tauchman is on the ballot as a designated hitter, despite only DHing for four games this season. With 177,483 votes, he is currently third among American League designated hitters.

Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn (353,029) is the current leader, followed by Ben Rice of the Yankees (232,331). The first phase of voting will be finalized on Thursday, June 26, at which point the starters for the game will be determined by a second round of voting among finalists.

Two DHs will be selected to be finalists. so Tauchman will need another push if he is going to make the final ballot.

Tauchman's 2025 season

Tauchman has been a welcome addition for the White Sox in 2025. He has an .881 OPS and four home runs in 25 games after starting the season on the Injured List and missing most of April.

His 0.9 fWAR is the fourth best mark on the White Sox this season and the third best among position players behind Chase Meidroth and Miguel Vargas.

Is that worthy of an All-Star Game selection? Probably not. It’s still a small sample size and Meidroth, Vargas, and Shane Smith are all better candidates to be Chicago's representative in the Midsummer Classic. But it’s still nice to see White Sox fans turning out for Tauchman.

Tauchman still has one year of arbitration before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. He’s 34 years old and it would be common practice for the White Sox to flip him at the upcoming trade deadline for prospects, but there could be some value in keeping Tauchman through the 2026 season.

TIED BY TAUCHMAN 😤 pic.twitter.com/uIaROtr89z — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) June 14, 2025

Not only is he a productive bat in the lineup every day, he’s also a tremendous clubhouse leader that sets a good example for the young core the Sox are currently developing. It’s not like the White Sox have outfield prospects on the verge of being called up that would be blocked by Tauchman staying Chicago.

Braden Montgomery and George Wolkow are both Top 10 prospects in the organization, but both are still far away from the big leagues.

It’s clear from the fan voting that Mike Tauchman is the type of player that gives the White Sox an improved reputation around Major League Baseball. They need that now more than ever.

You can vote to support your favorite White Sox players and send them to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game here.