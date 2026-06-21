White Sox rumors: Division-rival Royals may hold Chicago's ideal trade fit

The White Sox are going to be in the market for pitching help this summer. If that wasn’t obvious by Jeff Passan linking them to virtually every available pitcher except Tarik Skubal, let the stats speak for themselves. The White Sox pitching staff ranks 20th in baseball with a 4.43 team ERA, which seems to be the only thing holding back a team whose offense ranks 8th with a .736 OPS entering Saturday. Pitching on the road, in particular, has been a problem for the White Sox, who hold a 5.48 ERA on the road vs. a 3.41 mark at home. In a trade deadline preview this week, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand linked the White Sox to a veteran right-hander from a division rival, and the fit makes plenty of sense.

34-year-old righty Michael Wacha was a first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2012. He spent the first seven years of his career with St. Louis before bouncing around the league and eventually finding a home in Kansas City. Wacha has been the model of consistency in recent years, posting an ERA under four in every season since 2022, and he’s surpassed 120 innings in every full season since 2015, with the exception of 2018. With Kansas City more than ten games under .500 as we approach the season’s halfway point, the Royals could look to move on from the veteran right-hander and cash in on his affordable and controllable deal.

In 15 starts this season, Wacha holds a 3.64 ERA and leads the American League with 94 innings pitched. He maintains a solid ground ball rate and limits hard contact effectively using primarily a fastball-changeup combo. Though Wacha doesn’t have any standout pitches, he mixes speeds and locations effectively and provides reliable innings, something the White Sox young pitching staff could use. Wacha also has a history with White Sox pitching coach Zach Bove, who spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons in Kansas City.

Michael Wacha, Unhittable 87mph Changeup. 😳 pic.twitter.com/sutRYs1CaT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 7, 2020

Michael Wacha could add reliable innings to an inconsistent White Sox staff

With Davis Martin, Sean Burke, and Anthony Kay, the White Sox have a solid rotation trio, but the back end still has questions. Noah Schultz could return from injury in the next couple weeks, and veteran Erick Fedde has been inconsistent. Shane Smith, Tanner McDougal, and Hagen Smith have all dealt with injuries, and the White Sox could use another reliable veteran to give the ball to every five days. Wacha is under contract for 2027 for $14 million, a reasonable price given the market for starters these days, and he also has a $14 million club option for 2028, potentially giving the White Sox two and a half years of control.

The White Sox have a decision to make when it comes to how aggressive to be at the trade deadline. Wacha would represent a more aggressive move to add a controllable starter, but the White Sox may also choose to simply pursue a veteran rental for minimal prospect cost. Either way, nothing should be off the table for Chris Getz, who should get his first opportunity to buy at the trade deadline since taking over as White Sox GM in 2023. And that includes turning to a division rival for help.