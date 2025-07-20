White Sox Rumors: Front office is forced to trade Luis Robert Jr. at the deadline

The ever-changing trade market for Chicago White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. has been a story for the entire 2025 season.

Robert Jr. had a “down year” in 2024 that cratered his trade value well below what GM Chris Getz had set as the asking price.

The White Sox were still treating Robert Jr. like the superstar he looked like in 2023. He belted 38 home runs that season, played Gold Glove defense in centerfield, and had 4.9 fWAR.

With multiple years of club control, the White Sox thought they had the biggest trade chip on the market. But it became clear during the offseason that other teams were not as gung ho on trading for Robert as the White Sox would’ve hoped.

Robert Jr.'s trade value keeps depreciating

After all, he posted just a .657 OPS in 2024 and has been injury prone throughout most of his MLB career.

The downward spiral has only continued in 2025, with Robert Jr. having the worst year of his career and recently being named baseball's "Least Valuable Player."

Now, there are questions about whether or not the White Sox will even be able to move Robert at the deadline. Who’s giving up a legitimate prospect for one of the worst qualified hitters in the game?

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the White Sox are now in a position where they are “forced” to trade Luis Robert Jr. at the MLB trade deadline. That doesn’t bode well for the return package coming to Chicago.

White Sox are forced to trade Luis Robert Jr.

Even with eight teams reportedly expressing interest in Robert Jr., it's becoming pretty clear that the White Sox are not going to get much for him.

Unfortunately, as Rosenthal points out in his article, Chicago's front office doesn't have much of a choice.

"The problem for the White Sox is they might face little choice but to move Robert anyway. There seems virtually no chance of the team exercising Robert's $20 million option for 2026. A trade would be the only way to get something back, however meager," writes Rosenthal.

Therein lies the issue for Chris Getz and the White Sox. Had Luis Robert Jr. performed in 2025, his club options for 2026 and 2027 would be viewed as a huge team-friendly asset. But with Robert struggling, it essentially puts him on an expiring contract and gives Chicago no leverage.

"Perhaps a team such as the San Diego Padres would take Robert if the White Sox included a portion of his remaining salary, something the team has indicated a willingness to do," Rosenthal continued. "But even then, the White Sox could not count on getting much of a return. Robert's value keeps sinking, and time is running out. "

Surprisingly, Jerry Reinsdorf appears ready to eat some salary at the trade deadline if it helps the White Sox move on from Luis Robert Jr. or Andrew Benintendi. That could give a little boost a return package, as could making Robert Jr. part of a package deal with a more desirable asset.

White Sox fans simply need to brace themselves for the 2025 trade deadline. The White Sox are going to move Luis Robert Jr., and they likely won't get much in return. He has given them no other choice.