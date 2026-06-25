White Sox Rumors: Jeff Passan trade candidates Chicago should avoid at deadline

Trade deadline season will be engulfing White Sox fans for all the right reasons this year as Chicago is contending for a division title. The good news is that their needs are clear. The bad news is that the options will either be expensive or imperfect.

Jeff Passan just released best trade deadline candidates for 2026 and he was not shy about linking the White Sox to almost every viable starting pitcher. In practice, it makes sense. It's what Chicago needs. But they need to be cautious.

Pitching is a need, but at what cost? It needs to be the right player. The Sox shouldn't be mortgaging their future for a rental, nor should they be acquiring an imperfect fit at a high cost. They need to be careful with how much money they inherit for 2027 and beyond, too. So here are a couple options they should avoid that Passan suggested.

Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara isn't a fit for the White Sox

Alcantara, the right-hander from the Miami Marlins, is a big no for the Sox. The former Cy Young winner hasn't looked the same since 2022 (the year he won) due to Tommy John surgery and struggles with his mechanics. Alcantara still has productive outings, but his 4.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP this season doesn't show he's the No. 1 arm the White Sox are looking for.

Alcantara is making $17.3 million this season, which the Sox would need to finish paying off if he's acquired. Alcantara could work if he's a third option, but that isn't the need right now for the team. If history has told fans anything, it's that the Sox are cheap. The combination of his contract and the potential payoff means Chicago should pass on him.

The Sox need someone who can come in and make an immediate impact as the go-to guy to charge them into the postseason. Alcantara at his peak profiles as that, but there have been too many bumps in the road and there's too much risk right now.

As for another underwhelming option? There's division rival Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals. Lugo is not the big arm the team is looking for. A 36-year-old pitcher being paid $21.5 million would be the Sox organization's biggest nightmare. Similarly to Alcantara, a 3.84 ERA and 1.35 WHIP doesn't make him attractive to Chicago. Also, it's worth mentioning that he's currently on the injured list because of a concussion. While he will be back quickly, the Sox don't need to add any injury concerns to their rotation.

Alcantara and Lugo are good depth options for contenders with more complete rotations. They are not solutions for what the White Sox are currently dealing with, unless the front office is looking to target multiple options.

Their first focus, however, must be on a pitcher that profiles more like an ace or bonafide No. 2. And the reality is that Alcantara and Lugo has been far too inconsistent over the last three years for the White Sox to stomach paying a high price.