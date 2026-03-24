White Sox's predictable last-second roster shuffle brought back a familiar name

The final days before the regular season begins are always some of the most active for roster transactions. All 30 MLB teams evaluate talent to try and build the best 26-man roster possible for the upcoming season. Many veterans who sign minor league deals have opt-out clauses that allow them to hit the free agent market if not added to the big league roster. For the White Sox, left-hander Ryan Borucki, right-hander Lucas Sims, and infielder Lamonte Wade Jr. were the veterans who chose to opt out.

Just a handful of days later, Borucki has found a new home in San Francsico, and the White Sox have reunited with Sims on an updated minor league deal.

White Sox re- signed RHP Lucas Sims to a minor league deal. He will pitch tonight for ML team. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) March 23, 2026

It’s a bit unclear all the factors that led to Sims’ decision to return to the White Sox, especially on another minor league contract. It’s possible that Sims hit the open market, didn’t have any big league offers, and felt the White Sox gave him a better opportunity at innings than other teams. The details of the contact are not clear, so he could’ve earned more money on this new deal. It’s also possible the White Sox could add Sims to the big league roster prior to Thursday. With a few days to go, it feels like the bullpen is one area still up in the air.

Lucas Sims brings experience and a strong spring to the White Sox

Sims, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Braves who has turned in some productive big league seasons. He posted a 2.45 ERA in 25.2 innings during the shortened 2020 season and pitched in the Postseason with the Cincinnati Reds. His best full season came in 2023, where he made 67 appearances with the Reds and held a 3.10 ERA. Sims’ disastrous 2025 season led to his demotion in May, and the right-hander was only able to land a minor league deal this offseason.

Despite the mixed recent results, Sims had a strong spring for the White Sox, tossing six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. Spring stats aren’t everything, but Sims’ metrics looked solid. He didn’t allow a barrel and only allowed hard contact 16.7% of the time while striking out 35% of hitters. It’s a small sample size but these numbers would be an incredible productive reliever if they carried over into the regular season. Sims threw seven different pitches during spring and all seven of them graded as average or better, according to TJStats stuff+. There’s no question about Sims’ stuff, but the key will be limiting the walks and locating his pitch mix. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the White Sox put Sims in their major league bullpen.

The White Sox have a couple positions still needing to be resolved as Opening Day approaches. I expect a flurry of activity over the next few days and the bullpen should be an area of focus. Whether Lucas Sims begins the season on the roster or not, his return to the White Sox means we’ll likely see him on the big league mound in Chicago at some point this season.