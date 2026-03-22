White Sox should reunite with former fan favorite closer after Twins tryout failed

It’s been a tumultuous road for former White Sox closer Liam Hendriks over the past few years. After coming back from a cancer diagnosis, Hendriks underwent Tommy John surgery and has suffered numerous other injuries in recent years. He’s pitched in just 19 games since the end of 2022, and the 37-year-old landed a minor league deal with the Twins this offseason in an effort to re-establish his big league career. As teams work on finalizing their Opening Day rosters, Hendriks took an opt out in his contract and will hit the free agent market once again.

The White Sox, who just lost reliable swingman Mike Vasil for the season and released depth arms Ryan Borucki, Lucas Sims, and Austin Voth, could be looking for some additional depth for their bullpen, and could look to a familiar name.

Hendriks, of course, spent three seasons with the White Sox from 2021-2023, and made the American League All-Star team in each of his two full seasons. Hendriks became notorious for his electricity on the mound and in his demeanor, and his high-energy presence could be a great fit in a young White Sox clubhouse.

The back-end of the White Sox bullpen, anchored by offseason acquisition Seranthony Dominguez and flamethrower Grant Taylor, seems largely set, and multiple injuries may make it tough for Hendriks to be the truly dominant presence he once was. But even at 80% of his old form, Hendriks would be a productive big league reliever, and the White Sox could use some extra depth. His key to success will be his control, and his 14% walk rate with the Twins this spring will need to come down. Hendriks opting out is a good indicator that he wasn’t going to make the Twins roster, but he is choosing to pursue a big league opportunity elsewhere instead of taking a minor league assignment.

White Sox need for bullpen depth could open the door for reunion with Hendriks

At this stage of the spring, nearly every team in baseball is scouring the market to look for last-second adds that didn’t make other clubs. The recent blows to the White Sox bullpen depth could put them in this same conversation, and the organization is already familiar with Hendriks. They can offer Liam a lower-leverage opportunity that can help him re-establish his value and possibly land one more late-inning relief role to finish off his career. There’s virtually no risk involved in what would undoubtedly be a cheap signing, and the White Sox could always cut bait if it doesn’t work out.

Personally, I always loved Liam Hendriks during his time on the south side. He brought a competitive fire and energy unlike anybody else and Liam and his wife did a ton of great things for the Chicago community. I’d love to see the White Sox bring back Liam and give him a shot in the bullpen this season. We’ll see if Chris Getz and the front office feel the same way.