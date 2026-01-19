White Sox sign local product who idolized Mark Buehrle to compete for bullpen role

As baseball fans eagerly await the start of the 2026 season, all 30 teams continue to assemble the groups that’ll be headed to Spring Training in a few short weeks. The White Sox, looking to improve their inconsistent bullpen, added LHP Sean Newcomb before the holidays. They’re expected to give Newcomb a look as a starter, however, raising questions about the lack of upgrades to the pen. One such upgrade may have come this weekend, as the White Sox agreed to a minor-league deal with left-hander Ryan Borucki that contains an invite to big league spring training.

Borucki, 31, was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012 out of Mundelein High School in the north suburbs of Chicago. A Chicago-area native who grew up rooting for the White Sox, Borucki modeled his game after White Sox legend Mark Buehrle, and even wore #56 early in his career in tribute. Borucki works quickly, and his bread-and-butter is locating his pitches well to make up for less-than-overwhelming stuff, similar to Buehrle. He made his big league debut in 2018 for the Blue Jays as a starter, posting a 3.87 ERA in 17 starts.

Elbow trouble limited Borucki to just two starts in 2019, and he moved to the bullpen upon his return in 2020. Since then, he’s spent time with Seattle and Pittburgh in a relief role, with a career high 40.1 innings and a 2.45 ERA for the Pirates in 2023. Borucki began the 2025 season with Pittsburgh, but a 5.28 ERA in 35 appearances led to his release, and he returned to Toronto with four scoreless appearances to finish out the season. He hit the open market this offseason and will join the White Sox for spring training, where he’ll have a chance to compete for a bullpen spot.

This is Coffee Breaks with Ryan Borucki. pic.twitter.com/p6Z0WAVUFh — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 27, 2024

Borucki brings an interesting pitch mix to the White Sox bullpen

Borucki brings an interesting profile from the left side. He predominantly features a sinker-slider combination, with his mid-80s slider being used nearly 50% of the time. Borucki generates a high rate of whiffs, but struggles to put hitters away. When effective, he keeps the ball down in the zone and generates a lot of ground balls. Borucki’s 58.3% ground ball rate in 2025 would’ve been near the top of the league had he thrown enough innings to qualify. His main troubles boil down to control. His 11% walk rate last season was higher than he would’ve liked, and he’s always been susceptible to allowing home runs when he doesn’t locate effectively.

The White Sox bullpen has many question marks entering 2026, so Borucki should have as good a chance as any to make the team out of Spring Training. Assuming Newcomb ends up as a starter, Tyler Gilbert, Brandon Eisert, Chris Murphy, and Bryan Hudson are among the other left-handed options. Gilbert and Hudson have no minor league options remaining, so the White Sox would need to pass them through waivers if they aren’t going to make the team. It may ultimately come down to Spring Training performance and roster gymnastics, but Borucki should at least have an opportunity to earn a spot.

It’s always fun to root for local products to succeed in the big leagues, but it’s even more special to watch a kid who grew up rooting for the White Sox and idolizing a southside legend get an opportunity to make a dream come true.