White Sox strong but incomplete trade deadline sets up AL Central dogfight in final 2 months

After weeks of speculation, rumors, and mock trades, the MLB trade deadline has passed, and teams will now begin their final push for the postseason. The White Sox, who entered Monday with a three-game lead in the AL Central, turned to the trade market to address needs in the starting rotation, bullpen, outfield, and behind the plate. While it was an active weekend and the White Sox will add four new players to their roster as they resume the quest for the division, none of the moves are needle-movers, and many White Sox fans are left wondering if they could’ve done more.

Appears the White Sox are done. They end the deadline with



RHP Luis Castillo

RHP Huascar Brazoban

C Joey Bart

OF Brenton Doyle



They have a great opportunity in front of them to win a division and make a run in the playoffs and I can’t help feeling like it’s a halfway done… — Noah Phalen (@Noahp245) August 3, 2026

The White Sox started out the weekend with what turned out to be their most significant addition, adding RHP Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners for C Boston Smith, RHP Seranthony Dominguez, and OF Nolan Jones. Castillo is having a down season but has a history of success at the highest level, including three All-Star appearances and a 2.25 career postseason ERA. Known for his ability to eat innings and a strong clubhouse presence, Castillo filled the White Sox biggest need, and RHP Erick Fedde will move to the bullpen as a result. However, with lefty Noah Schultz struggling during his rookie season, it felt like the White Sox were in need of a second starter. None of the rental starters moved this weekend were dealt for overwhelming returns, and it feels like the White Sox could’ve and should’ve made something else happen.

Perhaps my favorite deal of the weekend happened late Sunday night when the White Sox acquired RHP Huascar Brazoban from the Mets for RHPs Gabe Davis and Zach Franklin. Brazoban will provide a steady presence in the White Sox bullpen and has been one of the best pitchers in the sport and inducing soft contact this season. He should immediately be a difference-maker. My only qualm with this deal is that I feel like a starting pitcher should’ve been prioritized over a reliever given the emergence of Hicks.

The White Sox stayed active Monday but didn't land another starting pitcher

On Monday’s deadline day, the White Sox landed a pair of position players in OF Brenton Doyle and C Joey Bart, surrendering RHPs Mason Adams and Duncan Davitt and SS Carlos Vielma in the process. For Doyle, a two-time Gold Glove winner, the upside is obvious, and it could simply be a matter of preferring him over Everson Pereira and believing they can unlock his offensive upside. I don’t mind the swing there. Joey Bart will replace Edgar Quero on the roster and should provide a stronger presence on offense and behind the plate until Kyle Teel returns in September. It wasn’t the big-name acquisition White Sox fans hoped for, but the position group is better today than it was yesterday.

Still, the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins significantly improved their rosters and the three teams prepare to battle it out for the AL Central title. The White Sox have a few options in Noah Schultz, David Sandlin, Jose Urquidy, Shane Smith, Drew Thorpe who can lay claim to the fifth starter job, and those pitchers are unlikely to have a significant role in the Postseason should they get there. But one more starting pitcher, or a bigger swing at catcher, would’ve made me feel much more confident in this team down the stretch. I can’t help but feel like they should’ve taken a bigger swing, especially with the likely lockout and uncertainty surrounding the 2027 season.

Overall, the White Sox are a better team than they were on Friday, but so are the Guardians and Twins. The AL Central is a three-horse race, and the White Sox get the luxury of a three-game cushion to start it off. I’ve long been a believer that any team that reaches the postseason has a chance to win the World Series, so the White Sox just need to get in and get hot.