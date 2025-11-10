White Sox trim catcher who couldn’t crack MLB roster off their 40-man

The White Sox will have some interesting decisions to make as the next important deadline approaches. The team will have until November 21st to add players to their 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 draft. This year, the White Sox have several intriguing pitching prospects that they’ll need to protect, including breakout prospects Tanner McDougal and Shane Murphy, recently-acquired Duncan Davitt, and injured-but-talented prospects Mason Adams and Aldrin Batista. It may end up being a challenge to free up enough roster spots to protect all of these players, but the White Sox made a move in that direction this weekend, releasing catcher Blake Sabol from their roster and freeing up a spot.

Sabol, 27, was acquired in a July trade with the Boston Red Sox after spending most of the season with Triple-A Worcester. A versatile catcher with a history of being a strong hitter, Sabol hasn't quite been the same since his debut season with the San Francisco Giants in 2023, and he's struggled to catch on at the big league level the past two years. He played eight big league games with Boston early in the 2025 season, going just 2-for-16 before being sent down. At the time of the trade, Sabol seemed to be in a good position to be added to the White Sox roster. Korey Lee was a potential trade candidate with the deadline approaching and Sabol had played some first base with Boston, a position the White Sox had yet to figure out an answer for. His catching ability would’ve allowed Will Venable to more comfortably start Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel in the same lineup. The White Sox had other plans, however, and Sabol spent the remainder of the 2025 season with Triple-A Charlotte, where he hit just .213. The White Sox chose not to trade Korey Lee, so the third catcher role was filled and Sabol found himself the odd man out.

Have a day Blake Sabol! Knights lead 5-1 in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/ILehWtU7Sw — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 10, 2025

The White Sox seem to be set at the catcher position

It’s no surprise that Sabol elected free agency. He’ll be 28 years-old at the start of 2026 and he’ll likely look for a team with a clearer path to at bats. The White Sox have a pair of young catchers in Teel and Quero, and a solid third option in Lee, so it would take several injuries to free up playing time for Sabol. The White Sox 40-man roster currently sits at 35 players, so they’ll have a few spots to add some potential Rule 5 picks, but with a few offseason additions likely on the way, the front office will likely need to make some tough decisions as the 2026 season gets closer.