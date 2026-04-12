White Sox vs. Royals Rain Delay, April 12: Start Time, Full Details, Updates

Unfortunately, not even a small rain delay on Saturday was unable to help the Chicago White Sox from falling to the Royals by the score of 2-0. Erick Fedde pitched very well over five innings and the bullpen was solid, but the offense only managed to record four hits in what was an unfortunately familiar performance. The news did not get better on Sunday with word that the weather is playing havoc once again.

The forecast looked pretty rough from the beginning of the day, but there was a slight chance that the White Sox and Royals could get a free pass from the rain. Unfortunately, that did not happen and now we have another rain delay on our hands that was announced well before the official start time.

**UPDATE: 2:08 PM CST**



Well, we sort of have a game start time now. While there is not a specific start time set just yet, it looks like the teams are going to try to play "sometime in the 4 o'clock hour." Make of that what you will, but it sounds like preparations are in motion to get this game started.

We anticipate a first pitch sometime in the 4 o'clock hour. We will provide further updates as we know more. https://t.co/Ldn4zylLqZ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 12, 2026

White Sox vs. Royals Rain Delay, 4/12/26: When will the game finally start on Sunday?

A quick look at the forecast suggests that this game is going to end up being played. With both the White Sox and Royals having an off-day on Monday and how big of a pain rescheduling games can be, every effort is going to be made to try and find a window in the weather to get a game in. Thankfully, it looks like the rain should move out pretty quickly with a delay longer than an hour being pretty unlikely.

We will keep this post updated with any and all information that comes out regarding the delay including when an estimated game start time is shared. Sit tight, White Sox fans. We have to wait a bit longer than originally thought, but baseball should end up getting played today.