White Sox weekend DFA decision deals blow to Dylan Cease trade return

Nearly two years after the White Sox traded 2022 Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres, one of the main pieces in the return has been designated for assignment. RHP Jairo Iriarte, who made his big league debut as a reliever in 2024 but struggled mightily in Triple-A last season, has been DFA’d to make room for newly acquired pitchers Jordan Hicks and David Sandlin on the 40-man roster.

To make room for Hicks and Sandlin on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated right-hander Jairo Iriarte and catcher Drew Romo for assignment. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 1, 2026

Iriarte's elite stuff was covered up by massive control issues

Iriarte, 24, came over from the Padres alongside RHP Drew Thorpe, OF Samuel Zavala, and RHP Steven Wilson, who has since been sent to the Rays for OF Everson Pereira. Originally a starter, Iriarte posted a 3.71 ERA in 126 innings with Double-A Birmingham in 2024. His solid season earned him a September call-up to Chicago, where he allowed one earned run over six innings out of the bullpen. Despite the solid numbers, walks were a major concern for Iriatre. He walked 57 hitters in 2024, and his control stepped back even further in 2025. In 48 innings in 2025, Iriarte walked 37 hitters and allowed 38 earned runs and 55 hits. He allowed hitters to hit .299 against him and spent time in Arizona on the development list during the season.

He’s still only 24, so a turnaround is possible for Iriarte, but the White Sox needed to clear roster spots for their new acquisitions, and Iriarte simply hasn’t done enough to maintain his roster spot yet. He’ll go to waivers, where another team will have the opportunity to claim him, and the White Sox will be able to keep him in the organization and outright him to the minor leagues if he clears. They’ll certainly be hoping for that outcome for a guy they once viewed as a future piece of their rotation.

Iriarte’s potential departure deals a blow to the return for the Dylan Cease trade, which is now down to just two players. RHP Drew Thorpe, the top-ranked prospect in the trade, dominated at the Double-A level before his big league call-up in 2024. Thorpe’s debut had its ups and downs, but his season was cut short by an elbow injury that eventually led to Tommy John surgery that wiped out his entire 2025 season. He figures to make his return to the mound at some point in 2026, and his development will be crucial to the White Sox getting good value in the Cease trade. OF Samuel Zavala showed advanced plate discipline despite struggles in 2024 and made an improvement in 2025. He’ll be entering the 2026 season still just 21 years old and looking to take another step forward as he gets to the upper levels of the minor leagues.

The full verdict on the Dylan Cease trade won’t be known for a few years, but Jairo Iriarte may have pitched his final game with the White Sox organization, and that’s certainly a sour taste. With examples like the Garrett Crochet deal, Chris Getz has shown the ability to make solid trades that benefit the future of the Chicago White Sox. Only time will tell if the Dylan Cease trade is also on that list.