Analyzing the White Sox and Red Sox blockbuster Garrett Crochet trade one year later

It’s been nearly one year since the White Sox made a trade that changed the course of the franchise. Following an abysmal 2024 season, the team traded all-star lefty Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox for C Kyle Teel, OF Braden Montgomery, IF Chase Meidroth, and RHP Wikelman Gonzalez. Trading away a 26 year-old ace pitcher is always going to hurt, but the rebuilding White Sox were thrilled to get multiple players they believed would make an impact at the big league level. Now, almost one full year after the trade, it’s time to see how both sides have fared.

The White Sox originally drafted Garrett Crochet with the 11th overall pick in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. With no minor league game action during the 2020 season, the White Sox made the decision to move Crochet to the bullpen, and he made his big league debut in his first season, pitching in five games in relief and making the Postseason roster. The White Sox kept Crochet in the Major League bullpen in 2021, and his 2.82 ERA in 54 games made him one of their more effective relief options. The team was prepared to increase Crochet’s workload in 2022, but an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery wiped out his entire season. Crochet returned in a limited capacity in 2023, making just 13 appearances. Crochet’s innings limitations made it all the more surprising when the White Sox announced him as the Opening Day starting pitcher for 2024. Concerns about his workload were quickly dissolved and Crochet became a force in the White Sox rotation, striking out 209 hitters in 146 innings and earning an all-star nod. Despite swirling rumors, the White Sox held onto Crochet at the trade deadline, but dealt him to Boston in the offseason.

The Crochet trade immediately paid dividends for the Red Sox. Crochet emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2025. His 205.1 innings led the American League, and his 2.59 ERA and 255 strikeouts allowed him to finish second in the AL Cy Young voting. The best part for Boston was the six-year, $170 million extension Crochet agreed to before the season. The Red Sox will now have one of the best pitchers in baseball under control for five more season for less than $30 million a year. The prospect price for Crochet was high, but worth it every time.

The White Sox return for Crochet looks very promising so far

On the White Sox end, three of the four players acquired in the deal have already made their big league debut, and the one who hasn’t may be the best of the group. Kyle Teel made his big league debut on June 6th and immediately became an impact presence in the White Sox lineup. He finished the season slashing .273/.375/.411 and finished third on the team with 1.9 fWAR. Teel looks every bit the part of a franchise player at the catcher position and his potential is very exciting.

Kyle Teel rips a liner the opposite way for his first Major League hit!



Welcome to The Show, Kyle 👏 pic.twitter.com/tp9qssqXRD — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2025

Chase Meidroth got the big league call shortly after Opening Day and has shown elite on base ability. He could be a table-setter at the top of the White Sox lineup for several years. Wikelman Gonzalez moved to the bullpen and got his first taste of the big leagues, producing a solid 2.66 ERA in 16 appearances. Gonzalez has the stuff to be a backend reliever, and the White Sox could give him high-leverage opportunities in 2026.

While OF Braden Montgomery has yet to make his big league debut, his first full minor league season was impressive and he continued to dominate in the Arizona Fall League. Montgomery has risen to the top of the White Sox farm system, and his overall hitting ability gives him the potential to be a premiere offensive player in baseball. He’s likely to begin 2026 with Double-A Birmingham and could make his major league debut in 2026.

The full impact of the Crochet trade won’t be known for several years, but early signs are pointing to the deal being a win for both sides. The Red Sox got an ace in his prime who will anchor their pitching staff for years to come, while the White Sox got four players that could be key pieces on the next competitive team. As much as it hurts to see Crochet in another uniform, baseball is a business and sometimes tough decisions need to be made to benefit the long-term health of the organization. When the White Sox do eventually raise the banner at 35th and Shields, all will be forgiven.