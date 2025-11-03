White Sox will make their easiest decision of the offseason this week

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday to clinch the World Series title, and the 2025 MLB season has officially come to an end. The focus now shifts to the offseason and to the first major offseason date: the option deadline on Thursday. All MLB teams will have until five days after the conclusion of the World Series to decide whether or not to pick up the options on players that have team options, and players will have the same amount of time to decide on their player options as well.

The White Sox don’t have too many players who fall into this category. Left-handed pitcher Martin Perez has a mutual option that must be agreed to by both sides. Although Perez had a productive season, injuries limited his availability and the White Sox are unlikely to want to pay him $10 million. Perez has been outspoken about his love for Chicago and the White Sox, so he may be interested in returning for 2026, but it would almost certainly be on a different contract.

Chris Getz's decision on Luis Robert Jr's player option is not difficult

But perhaps the easiest decision of the offseason for Chris Getz will be made this week as well. The White Sox will be picking up the $20 million option on outfielder Luis Robert prior to Wednesday’s deadline, and it’s a decision Getz essentially already made back in July when he opted not to trade Robert at the trade deadline. The White Sox were certainly hoping for more out of Robert in the second half after a hot month of July, but an injury cut his season short. Still, it would be a very poor look for Getz to let Robert walk for nothing after passing on some sort of return at the deadline and repeatedly expressing his expectation that Robert will be with the White Sox moving forward.

Robert remains one of the most talented players on the roster and often shows it when fully healthy and things are clicking. It’s certainly possible that the White Sox revisit the trade idea this offseason, but Robert’s contract is more expensive now, and interested teams are unlikely to be inspired to increase their offer after another disappointing season. The most likely outcome is that Robert will open the season in the White Sox outfield, with the team once again hoping he can bounce back and they can cash in at the trade deadline.

The long-term decision on Luis Robert has yet to be made, and much of it will hinge on the next few months, but this week’s decision is not a difficult one for Chris Getz. Luis Robert’s team option will be picked up by the White Sox. This decision was already made with the White Sox handling of Robert in July, and to backtrack at this point would be nothing short of malpractice.