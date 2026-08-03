The White Sox have been aggressive as they approach the trade deadline as buyers for the first time in several years. They've been targeting pitchers, and they've added both Luis Castillo and Huascar Brazoban with several hours to go before the deadline.

These negotiations put the White Sox in a good position, but a big part of what made the Sox rebuild so successful was that they prioritized their struggling farm system--their current 26-man-roster is mostly young players they developed from their minor league teams.

They've had to part with some prospect capital to add their two news pitchers. That included giving up Boston Smith, one of their best power-hitting prospects, for Castillo.

Now that the Sox have added two major league pieces, they should consider a lower value trade that would bring back a good prospect, to help restore some of what they lost by dealing away some young players. And it's a move that could help solve a roster crunch at the same time.

The White Sox could send Everson Pereira back where it all began

The Yankees are currently floundering a bit, which the Sox saw first hand when they managed two back-to-back, come-from-behind wins against them last week.

One of the Yankees' biggest priorities before the deadline is to add a right-handed outfielder with good offense. They have several outfielders on the injured list, and while they brought Spencer Jones up from Triple-A as a substitute, he's a lefty batter who doesn't hits LHPs well. They also recently traded for infielder Luis Garcia Jr. , but he's left-handed, as well. Perhaps they'd consider taking back old friend Everson Pereira.

The White Sox acquired Pereira from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade last off-season. At the time, their outfield was very uncertain, and they acquired a lot of replacement-level outfielders to compete for roster spots in Spring training. But now that they have Sam Anatonacci, Tristan Peters, and Braden Montgomery, they don't have a strong need for Pereira and he's been relegated to a platoon role. With Austin Hays on the verge of returning from his calf injury, it feels like the White Sox will need to make a decision on who to keep, and moving Pereira could solve that problem.

Pereira hasn't been terrible for the White Sox this season. He has a .722 OPS for the season, which gives him a 98 OPS+--just below league-average, and not half-bad for a platoon player. He bats from the right side, so he could easily assume that role with the Yankees as well.

410 ft homer for Everson Pereira ‼️ pic.twitter.com/JZHIKWj0Uv — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2026

In return, the Sox could ask for something like RHP prospect Cade Smith. Smith was selected in the 6th round of 2023, and according to MLB.com, he has a good 60-grade slider and 55-grade curveball. He currently pitches in the Yankees Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, where he has a 4.99 ERA across 16 starts and 83.0 innings pitched.

MlB.com gives just a 40 overall grade, but he's an interesting prospect who could add some real depth to the Sox farm system.

Smith should be fairly close to ready for his debut, and he could even out to a decent spot starter or relief pitcher for the Sox. They have good outfield depth, so they could manage without Pereira in order to keep their farm system strong.