White Sox top prospect is proving manager Will Venable wrong in spring training

White Sox catcher Edgar Quero was one of several rookies that made an impact on the 2025 season. Quero played in 111 games at the big league level and demonstrated a mature approach and elite contact skills, posting 1.2 bWAR for the season. Quero still has areas for improvement entering 2026, and he has stood out with a strong performance so far this spring. Quero’s red hot start is making comments by his manager, Will Venable, look wrong.

“We do view Teel as an everyday guy,” Venable said when asked about distributing at bats between his two catchers.”But at the catching position we know that doesn’t mean you’re actually in there everyday. It’s a demanding role. And Edgar is a guy that we like the bat against lefties, so there’s DH opportunities for him.”

Venable’s comments made plenty of sense at the time. Quero slashed .220/.301/.301 with a .602 OPS against right-handed pitching in 2025, while his line against left-handers sat at .357/.394/.457 with an OPS of .852. Quite a stark difference for Quero, who clearly performed better from the right side. But Venable’s comments hinted at Quero falling into more of a platoon role against lefties instead of receiving regular at bats in the lineup, something I think would be a mistake for a guy who’s still just 22 years-old.

Edgar Quero's offseason work may be paying off for the White Sox

Quero spent the offseason working out at Driveline in an effort to add bat speed and increase his launch angle to add power to his profile. Entering the spring, the White Sox were looking for evidence of this adjustment and more consistent contact against right-handers for their young catcher, and Quero has looked like a completely new player this spring.

In five games this spring, Quero is 9-for-17 (.529) with a home run, two doubles, and a walk. Of his nine hits, six of them have come against right-handed pitching. Five games is a very small sample size, but it’s an incredibly promising start for Quero, who will likely see more action in the next couple weeks with Kyle Teel playing in the World Baseball Classic. In addition to his fast start offensively, Quero has shown the arm strength that White Sox fans noticed last year, and the ABS challenge system helps mitigate some of the framing trouble.

Spring Training numbers don’t always carry over into the regular season, but Quero’s emergence this season would give the White Sox two excellent young catchers and create a good problem on the roster. Having too many good catchers is a luxury not held by many other teams. At this stage of the spring, it’s unclear how the full roster picture is going to fit together, but Quero will undoubtedly garner significant playing time this season.

White Sox fans should keep a close eye on Quero for the remainder of the spring and hope his early surge will carry over to when the games count.