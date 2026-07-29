Why White Sox adding former Tigers catcher can't prevent bigger swing at trade deadline

As the White Sox inch closer to the trade deadline and the production from the catcher position continues to be minimal, the need behind the plate is only growing more glaring. There’s still a chance Kyle Teel can return from his high ankle sprain before the end of the season, but it likely wouldn’t come until the later half of September, leaving the White Sox with a need over the next month plus. The team took the first step toward addressing the position earlier this week, adding a former Tigers catcher on a minor league deal and sending him to Charlotte- at least for now.

Eric Haase, 33, joins the White Sox after spending the first part of the season with the San Francisco Giants. White Sox fans would know Haase mostly for his stint with the Tigers. He played 98 games for Detroit in 2021, posting an impressive 22 home runs in 98 games with a .745 OPS. In 110 games the following season, Haase hit 14 home runs and posted a .748 OPS. After struggling to the tune of a .530 OPS in 86 games in 2023, Haase was designated for assignment by Detroit and finished the year in the Guardians organization. He signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he spent 2024 and 2025 in a limited, but somewhat productive, role. Haase joined the Giants this offseason and made his season debut in April. In 29 games between April 21 and July 17, Haase hit just .162 with four home runs and a .600 OPS. After his release on July 23rd, the White Sox added Haase to their Triple-A roster to provide depth.

Eric Haase provides depth but isn't the catching answer for the White Sox

At just 12-for-74 this season, I’d be surprised if Haase is the catcher addition the White Sox had in mind when scouring the market, but it can’t hurt to add extra depth. Truthfully, both Drew Romo and Edgar Quero have struggled mightily and aren’t necessarily deserving of a roster spot, so the White Sox are certainly still in the market and could add a second catcher. The injury to Shea Langeliers and the Mets desire to keep Luis Torrens could complicate the White Sox hunt for an upgrade, but some recent positive developments could help them out.

The catching market has six suitors (NYY, BOS, TB, CHW, TEX, LAD), but the options aren't overwhelming. One name to watch: Liam Hicks of the Marlins. Sources say Miami is open to trading Hicks, who has played more at 1B/DH than C thanks to the presence of Joe Mack. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 28, 2026

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, approximately five other teams are in the market for a catcher, and more names may be available than originally thought. Aside from Tyler Stephenson, Jonah Heim, and Ryan Jeffers, who I previously mentioned, the Marlins are open to moving 27-year-old catcher Liam Hicks, and the Cardinals may be willing to trade either Ivan Herrera or Pedro Pages. It’s unclear how big of a swing the White Sox plan to take at the catcher position, but surely they plan on solidifying the position more than just adding Eric Haase.

In an ideal world, a player like Tyler Stephenson makes a ton of sense as a strong offensive player and decent defender, and his impending free agency will prevent the cost being too high. The team could add Stephenson and Haase to the roster and move on from both Edgar Quero and Drew Romo, with Haase able to be optioned in the event of Kyle Teel’s return this season.

With five days to go until the trade deadline, Chris Getz and the front office have plenty of options and an important decision coming. The catching position is an obvious need that needs to be addressed. Adding Eric Haase is a good start to add depth, but it shouldn’t inhibit the White Sox from making a more significant add.