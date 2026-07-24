1 rental pitcher the White Sox should target in trade talks, and 1 they should avoid

The Chicago White Sox have surprised everyone this season with their 54-47 record, good enough to lead their division entering the weekend. Still, they're missing one big piece that every team needs in the playoffs: a solid pitching rotation.

The team has been linked to multiple pitchers in the last couple of months, but not all available arms are worth pursuing. Here's a risky trade that's worth it and a risky trade that Chris Getz should pass on.

White Sox should avoid trading with Mets for Clay Holmes

According to MLB.com, the Sox are one of the teams that are monitoring Clay Holmes. Fans should be hoping this isn't true because it would be a bad decision for the team to take another injured player. The right-handed pitcher got struck by a line drive in May, which fractured his right fibula. On Thursday, he started his rehab assignment in Triple-A, giving up up two runs on three hits, walked two batters and struck out two over 2 1/3 innings.

He's expected to return from rehab after he pitches at least another game, but that doesn't mean the Sox should take him. Looking at his numbers before the injury makes him seem worth the gamble, since he had an impressive 2.39 ERA. But the reality is, the Sox don't need to think about someone's injury any longer.

It's too risky a bet to make because of his injury. While his leg isn't as worrisome as injuring his arm, he can potentially still need time to recover. Chicago needs pitching sooner rather than later to keep the division gap between them and the Guardians farther apart. Also, looking at Holmes' contract, he can opt out of it at the end of the season. Why would the Sox trade away players to the Mets for a guy who is banged up and can only play a couple of months? That risk doesn't make sense for them to take.

Clay Holmes, 97mph Sinker and 85mph Sweeper, Overlay.



Holy F'n Crap. 😳 pic.twitter.com/a092BLjJx8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 2, 2024

Brady Singer risk is worth the reward for the White Sox

Wanting a pitcher who has a 4.53 ERA doesn't exactly scream someone worth grabbing before the trade deadline. But a pitcher who has had a 2.76 ERA over his past eight games seems like someone worth getting. His breaking ball is productive and he's good at limiting walks. Brady Singer started his season badly, but his stock is certainly rising now.

When thinking about the postseason, teams need experienced players who can eat up innings. That's exactly what Singer can add to the Sox. For the only $4 million he's owed the rest of the season, this seems like a great short-term solution for the team. When healthy, Clay Holmes is a better pitcher than Brady Singer, but Singer is a much safer bet to provide them with reliable innings than Holmes, who may not be at full strength.

If Chicago goes this route and picks up Singer, they can go out and get another controllable pitcher as well. Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano of the Angels could be bigger name additions with control that could be added along with Singer to fully stabilize the White Sox rotation. After acquiring Singer, and a controllable arm, they could then pivot to the relief market.

No matter who the White Sox get this trade deadline, adding veteran pitching is a must. Whether that's a star starter or a couple of consistent pitchers that can eat innings, pitching is the No. 1 priority. Seeing who the Sox get at the trade deadline will go a long way toward determining how far this team can go.