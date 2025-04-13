While the Chicago White Sox stumble out of the gate of another MLB season, the organization’s minor league teams began what could be a promising year.

The franchise has one of the best farm systems in baseball and several top prospects to look forward to as they progress toward the big leagues.

The future appears bright for the White Sox, even if it seems far away. Two of Chicago's minor league affiliates were rated as top-five rosters by MLB.com.

Players from those teams will soon make their way to the South Side and hopefully begin to turn around what's been a sinking ship for years.

Edgar Quero is picking up where he left off

The White Sox will soon have a problem in the catching department, but it is a good problem to have. Chicago's catchers rank fifth in on-base plus slugging percentage this season. That's without top prospects Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel, who are both expected to make their MLB debuts this year.

Quero is already making a case for a promotion as he's making light work of pitching in the International League. The 22-year-old has a .342 batting average with a .905 OPS through 11 games. 11 of his 13 hits are singles, but Quero is seeing the ball exceptionally well and getting deep into counts.

Edgar Quero goes oppo to the Piedmont gas deck in LF for his first HR of the year. #Knights making a run of it, and trail just 6-4 now. pic.twitter.com/HLuKapv3rC — FutureSox (@FutureSox) April 6, 2025

He's averaging over 4.5 pitches per plate appearance, drawing nine walks in 48 PAs. Quero recorded multiple hits in five of 11 games. If he keeps those numbers up, the White Sox will have no choice but to give him the call.

White Sox not losing hope in Colson Montgomery

Colson Montgomery is not off to the same start as Quero. Among the nine Charlotte Knights players who have at least 20 at-bats through April 11, Montgomery has the worst batting average. He's 3-for-37 for an abysmal .081 average with 21 strikeouts.

Consecutive days off due to groin soreness and a rainout might be a good reset for Montgomery. Despite his poor start, White Sox general manager Chris Getz says Chicago's No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline is determined to make the necessary adjustments at the plate.

"I know he's going to figure it out. He just has to stay the course and make the right adjustment, because it's going to click. I believe in that. He believes in that, as well. And it's just a matter of time," Getz said Friday according to Scott Merkin. "So, we're supporting him. We still think the world of him. He’s part of our plans moving forward. We haven't lost sight of him, and we haven't lost faith.”

There's no reason to rush Montgomery to the majors. The White Sox will give him time to figure out his swing.

Under the radar infield prospect crushing it in High-A

The first week of the 2025 Winston-Salem Dash season brought plenty of fireworks for 2023 White Sox draft pick Ryan Galanie. The right-handed hitting third baseman already has three multi-hit games and recorded six runs batted in a win on April 5.

Give us all the finger guns! A GRAND SLAM from @ryangalanie pic.twitter.com/CfrgVBdKkL — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) April 5, 2025

Through six games, Galanie is hitting .333 with five of his nine hits going for extra bases. He hit a grand slam and a triple in that six RBI game. Three doubles and six hits followed in the next four games.

Galanie is not a highly-touted prospect but the 24-year-old earned a promotion in each of his first two professional seasons. A hot start like this could spell another call-up this year.

Opposing hitters are getting to Jairo Iriarte

Sitting behind Chicago's big-three pitching prospects is right-hander Jairo Iriarte. Acquired in the Dylan Cease trade last March, Iriarte earned his MLB debut in September, posting a 1.50 ERA in six appearances.

He begins 2025 with Triple-A Charlotte. He'll be there for a while if he continues to pitch the way he has.

Iriarte surrendered five earned runs on 14 hits through two starts, failing to pitch into the fifth inning in either appearance. The innings aren’t a huge concern given minor league pitchers usually have a short leash in April. Walks and hits are the significant issues.

Opponents are hitting over .400 against Iriarte with his walks and hits per inning pitched sitting at 2.38. Walks have been an issue for him throughout his professional career. Iriarte won't become an MLB regular if he can’t figure that out.