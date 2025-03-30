6 Chicago White Sox prospects who will likely make the MLB Debut this season

The Chicago White Sox signaled they are going to be patient with their top prospects' development based on who made their Opening Day roster.

Pitchers Sean Burke and Shane Smith were the only top 30 prospects to make the initial 26-man roster.

Burke was a surprise choice to be the Opening Day starter, but he showed why it was a wise choice to go with him as he was brilliant on the mound. Smith was the top pick in the Rule 5 Draft, so he had to make the roster for the Sox to keep him.

However, he had a great spring to earn the fifth spot in the starting rotation. That does not mean Smith will be the only prospect making his big-league debut.

The White Sox have six prospects who should be up with the team at some point this season.

It is just a matter of time before catching prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero debut.

Teel is off to a hot start at Triple-A Charlotte. MLB Pipeline considers him the Sox's second-best prospect, the No. 32 prospect in all of baseball, and the third-ranked catching prospect.

He had a great spring, but one reason he was sent down was for two simple reasons. The first is the Sox will want both Teel and Quero in the lineup every day. However, since only one can catch, the other will have to DH or play another spot.

Teel has the athleticism and the background to play in the outfield, so it is matter of just getting him some reps there and used to DHing too.

The same goes for Quero, who should get reps at DH and first base. Better to do that in games that do not matter at Triple-A.

The other reason the Sox sent Quero and Teel down is that Korey Lee and Matt Thaiss can professionally cover the catcher spots to allow the club to give Quero and Teel those reps at other spots.

Teel is going to force his way up if he keeps up this great start. Teel has crushed two home runs in the first two games of the season in Charlotte.

KYLE TEEL YOU ARE UNREAL 🔥🔥



Knights up 12-4 in the bottom of the 8th! pic.twitter.com/9iVfJHmQD3 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) March 30, 2025

Quero, the Sox's sixth-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, No. 9 catching prospect, and No. 65 overall prospect, is 3-for-7 with three walks and three runs scored.

If the White Sox keep struggling to score runs, they will likely call upon these two players' bats for an upgrade.