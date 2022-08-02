The Chicago White Sox should be ashamed of their deadline
The Chicago White Sox came into the 2022 season with high expectations. They were one of the legit favorites to win the American League. Now, they went into the trade deadline at .500 and needed a spark.
Unfortunately, they had a dark deadline that saw them do basically nothing. The day before the deadline saw them make a move as they sent Reese McGuire to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a left-handed reliever that they desperately needed. Jake Diekman is the guy.
It looked like that was going to be the first move of a very fruitful deadline but that was actually the first and only move that they would make. To be honest, the entire front office should be ashamed of themselves.
Jerry Reinsdorf has to be amongst the worst owners in Major League Baseball. He never shells out the money for players who are worth it and he bypassed his general manager to hire his friend Tony La Russa as the manager to right a wrong from multiple decades ago.
The Chicago White Sox did absolutely nothing on deadline day and it’s a shame.
That doesn’t void Rick Hahn of any blame. He did a very good job at the beginning of the rebuild but has done a very poor job of supplementing the core. Almost every move that he has made since the rebuild was long underway has become a failure.
If the White Sox don’t make it to the playoffs this year, it is fair to say that both he and Tony La Russa deserve to be fired. However, the blame for this bad trade deadline has to mostly fall on Rick Hahn. They literally did nothing on the final day before 5 PM Central came and went.
Not only did Rick Hahn and the White Sox do nothing, but they also watched the division-leading Minnesota Twins make three huge moves that are going to make them a much better baseball team.
Sure, the White Sox have been playing much better lately and are getting healthier but that does not absolve them from making a single move. They could still end up winning this division if the Twins don’t take advantage of their moves but they didn’t help their chances on Tuesday.