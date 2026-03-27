3 clear takeaways from the White Sox 2026 Opening Day lineup

The White Sox have played a baseball game that counts in 2026. All the preseason speculation, optimism, and expectations have come to an end, and the play on the field will now do the talking. Instead of focusing on the ugly result of Game 1 of 162, I’d like to take a look at the way the White Sox lined up for the season opener. While there are undoubtedly going to be many different lineup variations on display throughout the season, I think there are a few things fans can take away from the Opening Day Lineup

The White Sox believe in Everson Pereira

Will Venable and the White Sox made a point of emphasizing how impressed they were with outfielder Everson Pereira during the spring. Before the team even played a spring training game, Venable mentioned Pereira as a player who stood out

“Just at the plate, a really sound approach,” Venable said. “Not a lot going on with his moves, really simple, and he’s getting the barrel to the ball a lot”.

White Sox fans didn’t see Pereira in Cactus League games for the first few weeks as he dealt with an oblique injury in camp, but Pereira showed the reason for the hype in game action upon his return. The 24 year-old posted an OPS of .899 with a pair of homers in eight games to finish off the spring. Unsurprisingly, Pereira made the Opening Day roster, but his presence in the lineup for the opener, for me, was telling.

Everson Pereira put it on the board! pic.twitter.com/rYsTQqOdOw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 22, 2026

The White Sox faced a tough righty on Opening Day in Jacob Misiorowski, and Pereira’s presence as a right-hander hitter might’ve given them some pause when putting together the lineup. Especially with lefty Chad Patrick on the mound Saturday, Will Venable could’ve elected to go with a left-handed option in Tristan Peters on Thursday, or gone with Lenyn Sosa at the DH spot, who has performed well against velocity in his career. Instead, Venable put faith in Pereira, and it tells me that the White Sox truly believe all the spring training hype they’ve been putting out about Pereira. I expect him to get regular playing time early in the season. His performance on Thursday was far from inspiring, but it's the first game and he'll get more opportunities.

Munetaka Murakami won’t be in a high-pressure spot right away

Munetaka Murakami was obviously the biggest addition to the White Sox lineup this offseason, and he has a power to change the game with his power. He also brings with him some question marks, however, and his price tag dropped steadily this offseason as teams became concerned with his contact ability and defensive position. The White Sox have made clear their intention for Murakami to play first base for them every day, and that positional certainty allows Murakami to focus on adjusting to big league pitching. While the hope is that Murakami will become a big-time run producer in the White Sox lineup, he batted sixth in the team’s opener, indicating the team’s desire to take a bit of pressure off at the start of the season. Murakami can certainly earn his way up in the lineup with a strong early-season performance, but the White Sox will give him the opportunity to find his footing first.

Chase Meidroth’s job is not in danger….. yet

A lot of the discourse on social media over the past few weeks has been surrounding the future of Chase Meidroth, who made his big league debut with the White Sox in 2025. Infield prospect Sam Antonacci has opened eyes with an impressive spring and seems to be knocking on the door of the big league roster. Many have speculated that Antonacci could replace Meidroth as the White Sox second baseman sooner rather than later, but I’m not so sure about that. Meidroth, who led off for the White Sox on Opening Day, is still just 24 years-old and produced 1.3 fWAR last season as a rookie. He certainly still has areas for growth, but the good traits are there. Meidroth is solid defensively at second base and has an excellent approach at the plate. Sure, the pressure is on for him to take a step forward this year or there could be a conversation to be had, but I don’t think he’ll go from leading off to Triple-A overnight. Especially not if he keeps playing the way he did in Thursday's season opener. The White Sox clearly have trust in Meidroth and I don’t think that’s going away anytime soon.