3 dream White Sox trade targets that probably aren't attainable (but would be awesome)

With less than three weeks until the MLB trade deadline, it’s shaping up to be a great market for sellers. Only seven teams enter the second half of the season more than four games out of a playoff spot, so many teams will be looking to add at the deadline with less looking to subtract. With the White Sox tied for first place and pretty clearly on the add side of the equation, the question has been how aggressive GM Chris Getz will be in bringing in reinforcements. While a report from Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic indicated the team is willing to be “relatively aggressive” on controllable players, it may be more realistic to expect cheap rentals. If the White Sox are swinging big, however, here are three names they could target that would be a dream scenario.

RHP Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

Of the teams who may be in the selling category, the Giants have perhaps been the most outspoken about their roster being open for business. While rentals like Robbie Ray and Luis Arraez are almost certain to be dealt, the team has not been willing to listen on ace Logan Webb to this point. But with two and a half years of control left for Webb and a team in a transition period, perhaps that changes. Webb has been one of the most reliable frontline starters in baseball since 2021, with 190 innings pitched in four straight seasons and a sub-3.50 ERA during that span. He’s owed $47 million over the next two seasons, but he’s as sure a bet as anyone in the league to anchor your starting rotation, and he’s the type of talent worth paying for. Webb even has a history with White Sox pitching director Brian Bannister from his time in San Francisco. The fit is perfect, and he’s exactly the type of pitcher that might convince the White Sox to trade top prospects. We’ll see if the Giants' stance changes.

RHP Mason Miller, San Diego Padres

Crazy enough, the biggest name traded at the 2025 deadline could also be the biggest name traded at the 2026 deadline. It would be a pretty embarrassing admission of defeat for Padres GM A.J. Preller to turn around and trade away the star closer they dealt the #2 overall prospect in baseball for just a year later, but the Padres are struggling to stay afloat and Miller could be their biggest asset. Miller has undoubtedly been one of the most dominant closers in baseball since taking over in the role for the Athletics in 2024. He’s a perfect 25-for-25 in saves this season with an ERA of 0.91 and a WHIP of 0.78 while averaging nearly two strikeouts per inning. He’d be the biggest swing the White Sox could make to lock down their late-inning relief, and he’s under control for three more seasons. The Padres don’t exactly have a history of selling, and Preller is more known for his big swings on the buying front, but perhaps he’s due for a big move on the other end of the spectrum. He’s probably outside the White Sox price range, but it’s at least worth an ask.

102.9 MPH 🔥



Mason Miller is electric! pic.twitter.com/qoFIktIyDp — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

RHP Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds made the playoffs in 2025 and came into the season with expectations of making it again in 2026. Instead, they find themselves in the NL Central basement and on the verge of needing to become sellers at the trade deadline. The Reds have enough talent that they could reasonably compete next season, so they may elect to only trade expiring contracts, but should they get crazy, flamethrowing right-hander Hunter Greene could be a highly coveted trade chip. It took three years for the former second-overall pick to turn into the frontline starter he is at the big league level, but he posted a 2.75 ERA in 2024 and followed it up with a 2.76 mark in 2025. The biggest issue for Greene has been staying healthy, as he’s been a frequent visitor to the injured list over the past couple seasons. At his best Greene has the stuff to be an MLB ace, but frequently gets himself into trouble with too many walks. The White Sox would be gambling on upside here, but with three years of control at a reasonable price, Greene could be a huge bargain. I think it’s unlikely that the Reds move someone of Greene’s caliber, but if they do, the White Sox should be calling.