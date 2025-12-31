3 New Year’s resolutions for the 2026 Chicago White Sox

A new year means a fresh start for all of us, and an opportunity to set a goal to make ourselves better. For the White Sox, flipping the calendar from 2025 to 2026 gives them an opportunity to do the same. The 2025 White Sox improved by 19 games, and the second half of the season gave fans reasons for optimism moving forward. At 60-102, however, the White Sox still have a long way to go, and will look to take more steps forward in 2026. Here are three New Year’s resolutions that can help the White Sox improve in 2026.

#1: Hit more home runs

The White Sox saw a significant leap in the power department in 2025, especially in the second half. Despite improvement, the team still finished 23rd in baseball in home runs. Only four teams that ranked in the bottom half of the league in home runs made the postseason in 2025, and the Milwaukee Brewers are the only one who advanced past the Wild Card round. A full season of Colson Montgomery should help, and the White Sox hope Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami will add some thunder to their lineup. Top prospect Braden Montgomery should arrive in 2026 and will hope to provide a spark. The team could use more power though, and a hole in right field could be the opportunity to add it. While hitting home runs doesn’t guarantee wins, it certainly doesn’t hurt. The White Sox should shoot for finishing in the top half of the league in home runs in 2026. Ball go far, team go far.

#2: Establish a closer

The White Sox failed to land an established closer in free agency, so they’ll be forced to be creative with the backend of their bullpen. Relievers with closing experience remain available on the free agent market, so don’t rule out the possibility that they’ll still add to the pen, but it won’t be someone they can pencil in to the closer role and feel comfortable with. More likely, they’ll add someone who can help support an internal option. RHP Jordan Leasure seems to be the favorite, with Grant Taylor and Mike Vasil among the other possibilities. Leasure’s 2025 season was inconsistent, but he dominated down the stretch and ultimately led the White Sox in saves last season. Getting him established as a long-term closer and making him comfortable would help stabilize the White Sox bullpen, and should be an important goal for 2026.

#3: Get another wave of young talent to Chicago

Much of the progress in 2025 was a result of emerging young talent, and the White Sox should look to continue that trend in 2026. Major league debuts from Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero, Grant Taylor, Shane Smith, and more helped shape the future. Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, Tanner McDougal, Braden Montgomery, and Sam Antonacci are among the prospects who could make their big league debuts in 2026, and the White Sox will certainly have opportunities for them to make an impact. Their development will be crucial to the team taking another step forward in 2026 and beyond. With a new-and-improved player development system in place, I’ve never felt more confident in the White Sox ability to make it happen.