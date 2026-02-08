3 non-roster invitees with the best chance at making White Sox Opening Day roster

The White Sox will head to Arizona and open Spring Training in less than a week. Pitchers and catchers will begin workouts on February 10th, with the full team starting on February 15th. The White Sox made several significant moves to impact their Major League roster this offseason, and the depth chart looks quite a bit stronger overall than it did a year ago. Aside from major additions like Munetaka Murakami and Seranthony Dominguez, the White Sox invited 22 players to camp who are not on the team’s 40-man roster.

Not all of these players will have a legitimate chance to make the team, but several will certainly compete for a roster spot. Here are the three with the best chance at cracking the roster:

OF Jarred Kelenic

Of all the non-roster invitees, Kelenic may be in the best position to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 26 year-old is a long-coveted player by the White Sox organization, and he’s demonstrated at least modest previous success at the big league level. Kelenic held a Zoom call with reporters when he signed his minor league deal back in December, which is not typical for a non-roster invitee and suggests the organization views him a tier above the typical NRI. Kelenic and the White Sox have been on the same page about the adjustments that need to be made and he’s already worked with White Sox staff on making corrections.

Behind Andrew Benintendi and Austin Hays, the White Sox outfield picture looks wide open, and Kelenic brings a greater power potential from the left side than any other outfield options on the roster. He needs to put together a solid spring, but if he does, I’d say Kelenic’s chances of making the roster are greater than 50%

LHP Ryan Borucki

A local kid who idolized Mark Buehrle growing up, Borucki fulfilled a lifelong dream by joining the White Sox organization this offseason. While the White Sox have made significant adds to the bullpen, the team is likely to carry three left-handed options into the regular season, and Borucki will certainly be in the mix. Sean Newcomb could take one of the spots, but he’s reportedly being given the opportunity to compete for the starting rotation, leaving Chris Murphy, Tyler Gilbert, and Brandon Eisert as the main competition for Borucki. Eisert and Murphy have minor league options remaining, so the White Sox could easily open the season with one of them in Triple-A and give Borucki a chance to bounce-back from his rough go in 2025.

OF/1B Lamonte Wade Jr.

It’s unclear where Lamonte Wade Jr. would fit on the White Sox roster, but he’s one of the few veteran bats being brought into camp and his approach to the plate aligns with the White Sox recent philosophy. There’s no question that Wade had an abysmal 2025 season, but he’s been a productive big league hitter as recently as 2024, and at just 32 years-old, he should have more left in the tank. At his best, Wade is an on-base machine with occasional power from the left side of the plate, and the White Sox may find use for a veteran corner option behind a young group. Defensively, Wade doesn’t offer much in the outfield and is better suited for first base, but he can fill in in the outfield as needed and provide depth at several different positions. If Wade looks more like his 2024 self in Spring Training, the White Sox can and should find a spot for him on the roster.

Other non-roster invitees who could be serious contenders for a roster spot include RHP Tyson Miller, LHPs Noah Schultz and Tyler Schweitzer, IF Sam Antonacci, and OF Dustin Harris.