3 non-top 10 prospects who could crash the White Sox's big league roster next season

The youth revolution is in full swing in Chicago as top prospects Colson Montgomery, Edgar Quero, and Kyle Teel found starting roles in 2025. More big names are on the horizon. The White Sox farm system, though, also has a few hidden gems that could break into the big leagues in 2026.

3 hidden White Sox gems who could make MLB roster in 2026

Utility infielder Jacob Gonzalez

If the former first rounder doesn’t make it to Chicago in the next season or two, Jacob Gonzalez may be among the most prominent busts in recent White Sox history. The 15th overall pick in 2023 found a degree of success early in 2025 during his second go-round with Double-A Birmingham. His decision to switch to a torpedo bat helped him heat up through the summer, but Gonzalez couldn’t quite find his footing when he climbed to Triple-A Charlotte.

Gonzalez will likely start the season at Charlotte in 2026. If he can hit line drives more consistently and continue his mature approach at the plate, he could get some playing time as an infield bench option. At the very least, the White Sox should give him a shot to prove himself worthy of the $3.9 million signing bonus before they dangle him as trade bait.

Starting pitcher Duncan Davitt

If right-hander Duncan Davitt makes it to the big leagues, it may be the feel-good story of the year. The 26-year-old, who moonlights as a sports writer, has been overlooked most of his career, but Davitt, who joined the White Sox in the Adrian Houser trade, could have just enough stuff to squeeze his way into the rotation. His curveball is a useful swing-and-miss pitch, but it got hit hard at Triple-A. If he can learn to use it more effectively, Davitt may turn back into the prototypical low walk rate workhorse he was in the Rays’ farm system.

Relief pitcher Peyton Pallette

During his time at Triple-A Charlotte, Peyton Pallette proved he could be a dominant bullpen arm. He produced a 29.7% strikeout rate and limited his hard-hit rate to 33.7%. His four-seamer averages 95.1 mph with 14 inches of arm-side movement. Pallette’s slider may be even more impressive, as it produced a 24% whiff rate.

The White Sox could use some bullpen help in 2026. If Pallette, who had Tommy John surgery prior to being drafted, can stay healthy and consistently command his pitches, he may be a key piece of next year’s ballclub.