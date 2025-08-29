The main objective for the White Sox this offseason has never been more clear

According to GM Chris Getz, the Chicago White Sox are prepared to be bigger spenders this offseason than they were last year.

That, of course, is all relative. The White Sox made few moves of consequence last offseason. The largest contract they gave out was a one-year, $5 million contract to Martín Pérez that included a mutual option.

Nobody’s expecting Chicago to splurge or owner Jerry Reinsdorf to go on an uncharacteristic spending spree. Four- and five-year deals worth upwards of $60 million are likely out of the question this winter.

However, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the White Sox add a few notable veterans on short term contracts. I think they’re bound to do more than they did last year given Getz's comments and the improved state of the organization.

I’ve speculated over the last few weeks about what the White Sox offseason might look like. A first baseman or a veteran starting pitcher are firmly on my radar, but it has never been more clear what the front office's offseason objective should be.

The White Sox need to prioritize high-leverage relief pitchers

A White Sox bullpen that overachieved for the first three to four months of the season is now showing why none of them make more than $950,000.

Mike Vasil provides value in a long relief role, and the White Sox have some serviceable veterans under club control under 2026, namely Steven Wilson and Dan Altavilla.

Grant Taylor is a big arm that can miss bats, but the White Sox don’t have any true high-leverage relievers at this point. They need to improve that area of their team for 2026.

The White Sox are 9-30 in one run games this season. A big reason for that is their 17 saves in 37 save opportunities. The South Siders have the worst save percentage of any team in baseball.

Again, I’m not asking the White Sox to spend at the top of the market on a multi-year deal. Nobody wants another Tanner Scott contract ($72 million) and White Sox fans have witnessed the risk of allocating too much money to the bullpen. But what about short term deals for proven talent?

Emilio Pagán has 25 saves and a 2.98 ERA with the Reds this season. He’s 34 and should be affordable in free agency. Pierce Johnson is also 34 and has a 2.20 ERA in 52 appearances this season. Johnson has a 2.58 ERA in 134 games since being acquired by the Braves. He has very little experience as a closer, but he misses enough bats to take on the job.

A trade could also be in order. After losing 100 games in 2018, the White Sox traded for Alex Colomé to help solidify them in the late innings.

Those are the types of moves that should be a priority for the team in the offseason. It would lead to significant improvement in 2026.