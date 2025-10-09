3 more top White Sox prospects who will join Chicago renaissance in 2026

After three consecutive 100+ loss seasons, hope could be in short supply for White Sox fans, but a much improved (albeit still sub-.500) second half and a host of talented prospects on the horizon may indicate that a turnaround is looming.

Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, and Edgar Quero made their long-awaited debuts in 2025, and their collective success bodes well for the future. Here are three more youngsters who could join them as the White Sox aim for a successful 2026 campaign.

Left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz

Had starter Noah Schultz not dealt with a knee injury at the end of the season, there could have been an argument made for him to get a cup of coffee in 2025. Still, Schultz, the tenth-best prospect in baseball according to Baseball America, is likely to have a role with the big-league squad at some point in 2026, even if he doesn’t break camp with the White Sox.

If the White Sox do not exercise Martín Pérez’s option, the rotation will be without a lefty, and the team could also lose southpaw reliever Tyler Alexander to free agency. Schultz, if he bounces back from injury quickly, could more than fill those shoes.

More prospects are on the way for the resurgent White Sox.

Schultz may have to fend off fellow top arm Hagen Smith, who has risen to Double-A and is currently getting reps in the Arizona Fall League. Smith, also a lefty, went the college route and, as a result, just finished his first full season of pro ball. That inexperience with the pro system should put Smith slightly behind Schultz’s timeline, but when the pair arrives, the White Sox could have one of the better young rotations in the Majors.

Middle infielder William Bergolla

Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth seem to be the double-play pair of the future for the White Sox, so William Bergolla may struggle to break through in 2026. His contact hitting, though, is desperately needed, even if he plays a bench or utility role.

Bergolla, who joined the organization via trade at last year’s deadline, has a Luis Arráez-esque approach, tapping low exit velocity balls through the infield. The White Sox prospect has plus-speed; considering the likelihood that Luis Robert Jr. signs elsewhere, that baserunning skill alone could be enough for Bergolla to make a serious run (pun intended) at a roster spot.

Outfielder Braden Montgomery

The other Montgomery may not make his big-league debut until September, but when he does he’ll be guaranteed to make a splash. Braden Montgomery, who is recovering from a foot fracture, has the power bat and plus arm to stick in right field. He will likely be among the last of the big-name prospects to climb to the Majors, signaling a shift from the rebuilding phase to the competition phase. The outfield is a weak spot for the White Sox, so if Montgomery can serve as an anchor and if the White Sox brass can bring in a free agent or two to fill the other slots, Chicago may change its fortunes.