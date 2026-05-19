3 unsung heroes that deserve White Sox fans attention as Murakami, Martin steal spotlight

If you look at the White Sox roster, it’s easy to see why the team is off to its best start in a few years. Japanese star Munetaka Murakami joined the roster this offseason and has immediately made his impact felt with 17 home runs in his first 46 MLB games. Second-year slugger Colson Montgomery has picked up where he left off in 2025, and former top prospect Miguel Vargas has finally unlocked his potential. On the pitching side, Davis Martin continues to dazzle opposing hitters and remain firmly in the all-star conversation. But it’s more than just a handful of stars fueling the White Sox hot start. Here are three more players who have been the unsung heroes of the White Sox early success.

IF/OF Sam Antonacci

White Sox prospect Sam Antonacci began the season with Triple-A Charlotte after a stellar 2025 season put him on the map, but quickly proved he was ready for the next level. Since his big league debut on April 15th, Antonacci has been an impact presence in the White Sox lineup, primarily from the leadoff spot. In 30 games, Antonacci is slashing .298/.391/.426 with an .817 OPS. An infielder by trade, he’s primarily played left field with the White Sox, and his -3 OAA are evidence that he’s still learning the position. Still, the eye test has been strong and he looks comfortable in the outfield. Antonacci may never be a major power threat, but his strong on-base ability and energy are a true sparkplug in the White Sox lineup. His contributions have been extremely valuable.

Sam Antonacci goes full extension to make the catch! pic.twitter.com/Gjp15ZNMDE — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2026

RHP Grant Taylor

The talent from White Sox reliever Grant Taylor was obvious from the moment he debuted in Chicago in June of 2025. Featuring a prominent four-pitch mix and a fastball that touches triple digits, Taylor’s traditional stats didn’t reflect his true ability last season, opening the door for a major step forward in 2025. In a White Sox bullpen that’s been otherwise inconsistent, Taylor has been a saving grace so far this season. The soon-to-be 24 year-old enters Monday with a 1.85 ERA in 18 appearances, including five “starts”. He’s excelled in both an opener and a late-inning role in the early going. Taylor has 35 strikeouts and just eight walks in 24.1 innings and leads all White Sox relievers with 1.0 fWAR. Only Davis Martin has a higher total among pitchers. Taylor may never make headlines as he’s not a true starter or closer, but his impact on the bullpen has been irreplaceable.

OF Tristan Peters

A surprise inclusion on the Opening Day roster, Tristan Peters started as a part-time player, but has evolved into the team’s primary center fielder against right-handed pitching. Despite a .784 OPS in Triple-A last season, Peters has quickly become known more for his glove than his bat in center field this season. His 5 OAA rank in the 95th percentile in baseball, and his 28.7 MPH average sprint speed is also elite. Peters enters Tuesday with a .257 batting average and just seven extra-base hits for the season, but he’s made enough impact on offense to make his excellent defensive numbers worth keeping in the lineup. His first big league home run came Sunday against the Cubs, and his second came Monday in Seattle, so the White Sox are hopeful that it’s the beginning of an offensive breakout as well. Even as is, Peters has been an important player in the early part of the season.