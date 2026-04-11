3 White Sox offseason moves that already look like great decisions

The White Sox first two weeks have had some ups and some downs, but fans are starting to get a feel for the 2026 team. An active offseason brought many new faces to the White Sox organization. For some, the first two weeks have been a struggle, but for others, the first couple weeks on the south side have gone even better than expected. Here are three offseason moves that already feel like great decisions by the White Sox.

Signing IF Munetaka Murakami

I guess we can start with the obvious one here. Munetaka Murakami was the highest-profile signing on the White Sox offseason and his early play has demonstrated why. His claim to fame has always been his game-changing power, but he proved himself as one of the best overall hitters in the history of the NPB league in Japan. Murakami came with questions about his ability to make consistent enough contact to stick at the big league level and uncertainties about his defensive position. He answered those questions by homering in each of his first three big league games. Entering Friday's game, Murakami leads the White Sox in home runs (4) and OPS (.834). He’s tied for third on the team in fWAR and has been one of the more valuable hitters in the lineup. Along with his excellent power, Murakami has walked in ten of his 51 plate appearances, a rate that would put him among the league leaders if it continued all season. We’ll see how Murakami’s production holds up through a long season, but it looks like a worthwhile investment for the White Sox, who may now shift the focus toward getting a long-term deal done.

Signing LHP Anthony Kay

For the second time in three years, the White Sox turned overseas to address a need in their starting rotation. Two years ago, the team converted a strong first half from Erick Fedde into Miguel Vargas and infield prospect Jeral Perez, among others. They’re possibly looking to try the same thing this season with Kay, who turned in a scoreless outing against the Royals Thursday night to lower his ERA to 2.45 in his return to the states. Kay’s stuff has ticked up since his excellent 2025 season in Japan, with his fastball sitting around 96 as opposed to the 93-94 he showed regularly overseas. When he’s gotten into trouble, it’s been via the home run early in the season, but he’s been overall quite effective at getting outs. Should he continue his strong outings, the White Sox could land a solid return for the lefty who comes with a second year of control, and Chris Getz’s gamble will pay off once again.

Anthony Kay, Nasty 96mph Sinker. 😨 pic.twitter.com/sDKgMvs9IU — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 10, 2026

Signing LHP Sean Newcomb

With the kind of injury luck and poor performance the White Sox have received from their bullpen early this season, I’m guessing the team feels even better about their decision to sign Sean Newcomb. Newcomb has a 4.32 ERA in the early going, but he’s been a bit unlucky, and his ability to pitch multiple innings has been a life saver for the team. Newcomb currently sits in the 97th percentile in all of baseball with his 68% ground-ball rate and he’s quickly become the most reliable left-handed option in the White Sox pen. His one-year deal means he could be a trade candidate at the deadline, or the White Sox could simply hold onto him as a stabilizing force in their bullpen. Either way, adding Newcomb looks like an excellent move for the White Sox early.