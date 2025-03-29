3 White Sox players who could become first time All-Stars in 2025

Every team gets at least one player in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game.

Baseball's premier midseason showcase often delivers viral moments and memorable action. The Chicago White Sox haven’t been involved in the game much over the past two seasons, but that can change in 2025.

It's fun to look into a crystal ball and try to predict how the season - or the first half - will fare for certain players. Although the White Sox are again expected to be toward the bottom of the standings, there's a possibility several players can make a case for earning their first MLB All-Star nods.

Sean Burke rides the momentum of an Opening Day start

Many were surprised when rookie right-hander Sean Burke was named the Opening Day starter. The 2021 third-round pick struggled during spring training, but the White Sox trusted his strong showing in the majors last September more.

Burke rewarded Chicago's decision with a brilliant outing, leading the White Sox to a victory in game one. He faced four over the minimum throughout six scoreless innings to continue an impressive start to his MLB career.

With the pressure of Opening Day behind him, Burke can settle in and prove he was worthy of his top-100 pick in the 2021 draft. Shoulder soreness carved into his 2023 and 2024 seasons, but he appears fully healthy and ready to make a name for himself in the White Sox rotation. He can easily be in the discussion for Chicago's representative in the Midsummer Classic.

Breakout season finally comes for Andrew Vaughn

White Sox fans have been waiting desperately for Andrew Vaughn to show his true potential. Pressure was immediately put on the first baseman when Chicago selected him third overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. Entering year five in the big leagues, those expectations have dampened.

Vaughn hasn’t necessarily played poorly. He notched 60 doubles and 40 home runs over the past two seasons and has a career .723 on-base plus slugging percentage in over 2,000 MLB at-bats. More could be there to unlock though, and there's no better time than the present for a ballplayer to break out.

Vaughn's career numbers are much better in the first half than they are after the All-Star break. He has a .750 OPS before the break compared to .687 in the second half. His on-base stats need to improve overall, but a good start to the season can help in more ways than one.

An American League first baseman has earned his first All-Star appearance in eight consecutive seasons. With a couple of strong months, Vaughn could be why that streak extends in 2025.

White Sox find gem in Penn Murfee

Elbow surgery and subsequent discomfort wiped out much of the 2023 season and all of 2024 for reliever Penn Murfee. The White Sox took a chance on the righty, claiming him off waivers last November. He proved his health and did enough to earn a spot in Chicago's bullpen.

Manager Will Venable called upon Murfee to be the first reliever to appear in a game for the White Sox this year. The 30-year-old delivered by striking out the side in the seventh inning, escaping three full counts in the process.

Murfee has solid career numbers through 81 MLB appearances. He sports a 2.67 ERA with a 3.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Fully healthy and showing signs of confidence, he could be a dark horse candidate for the AL All-Star team.