3 White Sox players whose job will be in danger with poor spring training performance

As the Cactus League slate ramps up, the White Sox have several interesting roster battles to pay attention to. The first weekend of games is in the books, and a few players stood out as the team got its first information to round its 26-man roster into form. With the rise of several young players in the White Sox organization, uncertainties surround a few players who need a strong showing to keep their roster spot. Here are three White Sox players who are in danger of losing their jobs with a poor Cactus League showing:

RHP Sean Burke

When Sean Burke fired six scoreless innings for the White Sox on Opening Day last year, it felt like his breakout season was upon us. Unfortunately, Burke was a bit inconsistent throughout the course of the season, often running into trouble with his command early in games. His inconsistency ultimately led to his demotion to Charlotte, but Burke returned to the big leagues in September and looked strong in his final start of the season. He opens the spring as the favorite to take the final rotation spot, and his spring debut Sunday against the Brewers was solid. Burke’s fastball touched 97 and his slider showed life that was missing at times last year. If Burke’s strong spring continues, he’ll have the inside track to a rotation spot, but if he falters, the door could be open for another White Sox pitcher to claim his job, and the team has no shortage of options.

INF Curtis Mead

The White Sox have an interesting problem in their infield, with both Lenyn Sosa and Curtis Mead out of options and likely only one bench spot available among them. Mead, who the White Sox acquired from the Rays in a deadline trade last season, provides more versatility on defense and a stronger on-base skillset than Sosa, but Sosa’s power and ability to get the bat on the ball stand out. The White Sox would love to cut ties with Sosa and give Mead an opportunity, but a poor spring from Mead may not leave them feeling comfortable enough to make that move. Mead is 1-for-6 to start the spring, and he’ll likely play a couple more games this week before departing to join Team Australia in the World Baseball Classic. All eyes will be on him in the weeks leading up to the season as the White Sox make the tough decision about their infield.

LHP Tyler Gilbert

Acquired from the Phillies in a trade last season, Gilbert was a reliable left-handed option for the White Sox in 2025. He posted a 3.88 ERA across 51 innings and figures to be in the mix for the bullpen this season. Gilbert, 32, is out of minor league options and joins a fairly crowded group of left relievers looking for a spot on the roster. Gilbert made his debut Sunday and looked strong, striking out all three batters he faced. If he continues, he’ll most certainly land one of the open left-handed reliever slots on the roster, but if he begins to falter, the door could be open for Ryan Borucki, Brandon Eisert, and Chris Murphy to take the spot. The bullpen battle, particularly from the left-handers, will be a story to watch as the spring progresses.