4 options to take Shane Smith's spot in the White Sox starting rotation

In case you missed it: The White Sox optioned Opening Day starter Shane Smith to Triple-A earlier this week. It was an unfortunate, but necessary, decision as Smith struggled with his control in each of his first three outings. It’s not immediately clear which White Sox pitcher will inherit Smith’s spot in the starting rotation, and manager Will Venable implied that the team has not yet made that decision.

“We will talk about that rotation spot when we get there”. Venable said prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the Orioles.

With the decision not yet made, let’s take a look at a few of the possible options!

LHP Sean Newcomb

Lefty Sean Newcomb entered spring training in the mix to win a rotation spot, but the White Sox instead elected to use him in a bullpen role. As a starter in spring training, Newcomb stretched out to be able to pitch multiple innings, and he’s already been used in the multi-inning role early in the season. He’s historically always been better as a reliever, and he’s been one of the more reliable arms in the White Sox bullpen in the early going. It would likely take a couple more outings to get Newcomb fully stretched out to starter’s length, so I’m not sure if the White Sox feel it’s worth the hassle. Newcomb could provide length in the event the White Sox choose a bullpen day for Smith’s next scheduled start on Sunday, but I’d be surprised if he’s a longer term solution.

RHP Jonathan Cannon

If the White Sox look to Charlotte to fill Smith’s spot, Jonathan Cannon could be the choice. It’s not a matter of anything Cannon’s done- his first two starts in Charlotte have been iffy at best- but instead a matter of convenience. Cannon’s start day is currently lined up with Smith’s on the calendar, so he’d be able to continue pitching on regular rest. He’s also one of few options that wouldn’t require starting the clock on a prospect. The White Sox have a handful of talented young pitching prospects that should debut at some point in 2026, but they may believe it’s a bit too early to pull the trigger on any of them. That leaves Jonathan Cannon as a reasonable possibility. Would he come to the majors and perform well? Maybe. Probably not. But could he get you through five innings? Probably.

RHP Tanner McDougal

In what would undoubtedly be the most fun outcome in this situation, the White Sox could be aggressive with one of their promising young arms. Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith are both scheduled to pitch early this week and wouldn’t be able to start on regular rest on Sunday. McDougal, however, isn’t scheduled to start until Saturday, so the White Sox could easily push his start back a day and bring him up Sunday instead. McDougal has touched triple-digits several times and racked up the strikeouts in his first two Triple-A starts, but he walked four in each of the two outings, so the White Sox may elect to be patient as he figures out his control. Still, McDougal is already on the 40-man roster and it shouldn’t be long before he’s taking the mound in Chicago.

Tanner McDougal came out firing in his Triple-A @KnightsBaseball debut 🔥



The @WhiteSox No. 6 prospect struck out eight across four strong frames and hit 99+ mph 14 times, maxing out at 100.2: pic.twitter.com/GyeMY5SRUH — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 29, 2026

RHP Duncan Davitt

Perhaps the happy medium between Jonathan Cannon and a top prospect is Davitt, the 26 year-old the White Sox acquired from the Rays at last year’s trade deadline. Davitt was added to the 40-man roster this offseason, indicating the White Sox plans to use him on the big league roster at some point. Davitt has the profile of a workhorse more than a frontline starter, but innings may be exactly what the White Sox need from whoever replaces Smith. Davitt has allowed seven earned runs in eight innings over his first two starts with Charlotte, so the results haven’t been there, but Charlotte is one of the best hitting environments in the minor leagues, so those results can be taken with a grain of salt. He hasn’t started a game since April 3rd, so he could certainly be rested enough to make the start Sunday in Kansas City.