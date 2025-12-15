Adolis Garcia's deal with Phillies shows why White Sox never had a chance to sign him

As the offseason continues to move along, the Chicago White Sox continue to be linked to several players in free agency. The team was connected to IF Ryan O’Hearn early in the offseason, and has since been linked to RHP Pete Fairbanks and linked to the outfield and starting pitching markets. With big question marks in their outfield corners, the White Sox are certainly looking for upgrades and some have recognized the fit of former Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand listed Garcia as the “perfect free-agent match” for the White Sox, and it was easy to see why. Unfortunately, reports have surfaced this week of an agreement between Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies, and it’s become clear that the White Sox never had a chance.

Garcia, who will be 33 on Opening Day, hit 141 home runs over the past five seasons with the Texas Rangers before being non-tendered in November. His best season featured 39 home runs and 107 RBIs in the Rangers championship 2023 season. His numbers have declined in the two years since, leading to the Rangers decision to move on. Despite below-average offensive seasons the past two years, Garcia has maintained promising numbers defensively in right field, and he’s still shown the ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark. He felt like the ideal candidate to join a rebuilding team as a veteran leader who can provide some thunder in the lineup. A good first half would’ve gotten him a trade to a contender and a chance to cash in on the free agent market again in a year. The White Sox felt like a great fit given the uncertain status of their outfield. But this only works if no contending teams are willing to promise at bats. It’s a no-brainer for Garcia to take a short-term deal to regain his value and compete at the same time if that option is available to him.

The Phillies are in the midst of a transitional offseason. They were able to bring back Kyle Schwarber, but may lose other players like JT Realmuto and Ranger Suarez. Nick Castellanos isn’t the player he once was, so speculation about the Phillies moving on from him has been present all offseason. It feels like a guarantee now with Garcia slotting in in right field and Schwarber back in tow to DH. Garcia provides more consistent power and defense in right field for the Phillies, who are looking to compete for the division despite the potential changes.

White Sox outfield options are thin with Garcia off the board

Garcia will earn $10 million this season from the Phillies, and it’s unclear if the White Sox were in pursuit or willing to offer close to the same amount. But even if they were, when given the choice between a contending team and a rebuilding team, Garcia’s decision was obvious. The outfield market is thin, but options like Austin Hays, Max Kepler, Harrison Bader, and the incumbent Mike Tauchman remain available for the White Sox, who are seeking veteran bats to supplement their young core. The budget for adding to the outfield is unknown, but it won’t be the top of the market that’s of interest to Chris Getz.

With two months left until spring training, the White Sox have work to do, and with several holes on the roster left to be filled, the Opening Day roster could look quite a bit different.