MLB Insider reveals “perfect free-agent match” for White Sox ahead of Winter Meetings

The Winter Meetings are nearly upon us, and player movement is expected to increase across baseball over the next couple weeks. As the meetings approach, many baseball insiders have begun to make their predictions for where the top free agents will land. We’ve already seen early signings of Josh Naylor, Dylan Cease, and Ryan Helsley, but plenty of impactful free agents remain available. MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand recently released an article where he found a “perfect free-agent match” for all 30 teams. For the White Sox, Feinsand speculated about recently non-tendered outfielder Adolis Garcia.

Garcia, who will be 33 by Opening Day, has spent the past six seasons with the Texas Rangers after a trade from the Cardinals. Primarily a right-fielder, Garcia slugged 141 home runs over the past five seasons with the Rangers, including a career-high 39 during the 2023 championship season. Since 2023 though, Garcia hasn’t looked the same and his numbers have begun to decline. His OPS dropped from over .800 to just .684 in 2024, primarily due to a 40 point drop in on-base percentage and 14 less home runs. Garcia hoped for a bounce-back in 2025, but his numbers dropped further. He hit a career-low 19 home runs and his OPS dropped to .665, leading to the Rangers decision to void his projected $12.75 million salary for 2026.

Garcia would bring clear strengths and weaknesses to the White Sox

Despite recent struggles, there’s a lot to like about what Garcia can bring to a team. He’s remained an above-average defender in right-field despite aging, and his arm is one of the best in the league. When Garcia makes contact, he’s still hitting the ball hard. Garcia’s 92.1 MPH average exit velocity ranked in the 89th percentile of all qualified hitters in baseball in 2025. His barrel percentage and hard hit rate are both above league average.

Adolis Garcia's Postseason stats during the Rangers' first World Series championship (15 G):



.323 AVG (20-62 AB)

.382 OBP

1.108 OPS

8 HR

22 RBI pic.twitter.com/PE4EK4PkwL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 30, 2025

The biggest issue plaguing Garcia seems to be his lack of plate discipline and high whiff rate. He chased at a 35.7% clip in 2025, ranking in the bottom 10 percent of the league, and his 30.3% whiff rate wasn’t much better. When Garcia was at his best, he was waiting for good pitches to hit, leading to more power and getting on base at a higher rate. He may never be a 35 home run threat as he once was, but if Garcia can get his swing decisions under control, he could tap back into some of the power he’s lost.

The White Sox now have an opening in right field following the team’s decision to non-tender OF Mike Tauchman, and could be an ideal landing spot on a short-term deal for a player looking to regain value. The organization has put an emphasis on swing decisions in recent years, so working with new hitting coach Derek Shomon could be just what Garcia needs. If signed, he’d immediately slot in as the everyday right-fielder. A big first half could open up the possibility of a trade and clear the spot for top prospect Braden Montgomery, who is on track to make his big league debut at some point in 2026.

The extent of the interest on either side is not yet known, but Garcia makes quite a bit of sense as a fit. Even if he never becomes the middle-of-the-order bat he once was with Texas, Garcia would provide solid power, good defense, and veteran leadership to a young team in need of all three. For Chris Getz and the White Sox, it’s an avenue worth exploring.