Andrew Vaughn did the funniest thing possible immediately after being traded by the White Sox

Andrew Vaughn’s time with the Chicago White Sox was a massive disappointment.

Vaughn was the number three overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft because of his bat. He turned pro as one of the most decorated college hitters of all time.

As a college sophomore at Cal, Vaughn hit .402 with 23 home runs and an OPS of 1.350. He set the record at Cal for slugging percentage and won the Golden Spikes Award, which is given out annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country. It is considered to be the most prestigious award in amateur baseball.

David Price, Buster Posey, Stephen Strasburg, Bryce Harper, Kris Bryant, Andrew Benintendi, and Adley Rutschmann make up a list of notable recipients of the award that became MLB All-Stars in the future.

But despite having all that potential and pedigree for his offensive prowess, Vaughn never really hit with the White Sox like he was supposed to. At the very least, White Sox fans expected Vaughn to hit home runs, but his best power season was in 2023 when he hit 21 home runs with 80 RBIs.

So of course, in hilarious and classic White Sox fashion, Vaughn is tapping into his power immediately after being traded from the White Sox to the Milwaukee Brewers last week.

Vaughn’s Brewers debut

In his first game with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, Vaughn blasted a grand slam onto the concourse off of Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brandon Hughes.

Vaughn finished 1-for-3 in the ballgame with a walk, raising his minor league OPS up to .738. His OPS was at .679 in Charlotte before the White Sox dealt him.

ANDREW VAUGHN IS SO GRAND pic.twitter.com/4JcrmASweZ — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) June 18, 2025

I’m not sure I can think of anything more ironic or more White Sox than if Vaughn were to go on a power surge now that he’s with the Brewers.

If he hits for a high average, that’s one thing. He has always had decent bat-to-ball skills and has gone on stretches in the past where he is tough to get out. But even at his best in Chicago, Andrew Vaughn was never the power threat that he was supposed to be.

I won’t be surprised if we see him back in a big league uniform with Milwaukee at some point during the second half of the season

Getting Aaron Civale back in the trade for Vaughn to potentially flip at the deadline for mid-level prospects still feels like a big win for Chicago. But even White Sox fans must admit that Vaughn waiting until he has traded away to hit for power would be equally annoying and hilarious.