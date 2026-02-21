White Sox unveil expanded spring training rotation as competition begins

While much of the talk of White Sox camp has surrounded the arrival of Munetaka Murakami and the team’s outfield competition, the team has quietly begun an interesting battle on the pitching front. Though pitchers like Shane Smith, Davis Martin, and Anthony Kay feel like locks for the starting rotation, the White Sox are holding an open competition for the last two spots- or at least it seems that way. A reunion with RHP Erick Fedde likely locks up the fourth spot. The early spring rotation has further supported the idea of an open competition.

Also, Chris Murphy starting Saturday, Sean Burke to pitch Sunday and Shane Smith starting on Monday in Scottsdale. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) February 19, 2026

The White Sox are wasting no time getting the roster battle going. RHP Jonathan Cannon, who struggled in 2025, started the Cactus League opener Friday as one of many arms on the bubble. Chris Murphy, acquired in a trade with the Red Sox back in November, may wind up as a swingman, but will get the nod Saturday. Sean Burke was the Opening Day starter in 2025 but struggled with consistency and will need to earn his spot this season. He’ll get his first shot Sunday.

With Will Venable indicating ten potential arms competing for rotation spots, excluding top pitching prospects Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Tanner McDougal, let’s take a look at some of the other options who will certainly get a look this spring.

RHP David Sandlin

Perhaps in the same category as Schultz, Smith, and McDougal, Sandlin struggled in his first taste of Triple-A action in 2025, though his role as a reliever may have played a factor. The White Sox believe Sandlin can be a starter in the major leagues and can help them as soon as this year. His lack of a track record in Triple-A may give the team pause about him making the roster on Opening Day, but the White Sox have not been afraid to call players up straight from Double-A in the past. A strong spring could land Sandlin firmly in the mix.

RHP Duncan Davitt

Acquired from the Rays in the deal that sent Adrian Houser to Tampa, Davitt set his career-high with 152 innings across three minor league affiliates in 2025. The 26 year-old was added to the 40-man roster this offseason, indicating the White Sox belief in him as part of the plan moving forward. A strong spring may put him in the competition, but if even if Davitt doesn’t make the Opening Day roster, he may be one of the first names called for reinforcements.

LHP Sean Newcomb

When the White Sox first signed Newcomb, it felt like a strong left-handed addition to the bullpen. But the White Sox have given the indication they plan to let Newcomb compete for a rotation spot. Newcomb began his career as a starter with the Braves, but has performed better as a reliever for the most part. I think he’s best suited in the bullpen for the White Sox and that’s where he’ll end up. Someone is bound to step up and make that move happen.

Other starters who could be in the mix for a rotation spot include RHP Austin Voth, LHP Shane Murphy, and RHP Mike Vasil. Fans should certainly keep an eye on this as camp moves along.