Brooks Baldwin finds MLB groove and is emerging as a key piece for the White Sox

Back in May, Chicago White Sox infielder Brooks Baldwin looked overmatched, hitting just .215 and struggling both at the plate and to find a defensive home before being optioned to Charlotte.

A stint in Triple-A allowed Baldwin to reset his swing and regain confidence, so when he returned to the White Sox on July 19, he looked prepared to establish himself as a more reliable option.

Since then, Baldwin has found a rhythm at the bottom of the lineup, while taking on regular work at third base and in the outfield. His switch-hitting ability adds valuable flexibility, and his August surge has reminded the White Sox of the talent he showed while hitting .324 between Double-A and Triple-A in 2024.

Brooks Baldwin's offensive surge since being recalled

Since being called back up, Baldwin is hitting .269 with a .329 on-base percentage and a 123 wRC+, showing that he’s well above replacement level from an offensive standpoint.

Baldwin has been more disciplined against right-handed pitching, hitting over .300 in August, and his improved patience has led to fewer chases out of the zone and more solid contact on pitches he can handle.

Manager Will Venable has highlighted Baldwin’s knack for extending at-bats and staying compact with two strikes, while Baldwin himself has been central to the team’s post-All-Star break focus on attacking fastballs.

Those adjustments have not only sharpened his approach, but also unlocked more power.

Baldwin's sneaky power

Baldwin has surpassed 20 home runs on the season between Triple-A Charlotte (12) and the big league club in Chicago (8). He has 10 homers and 52 RBIs over his first 111 MLB games from 2024-2025.

What stands out to me is how Baldwin's power has surfaced in important moments, with several of his long balls serving as late-inning sparks or much-needed insurance. The ability to shift a game with one swing has started to redefine his profile from a utility option to a potential everyday contributor.

Brooks Baldwin sends one outta here!

Power was never expected to be a major part of Baldwin's MLB game, but its emergence has added a new layer to his offensive value.

If Baldwin continues to produce extra-base damage from the bottom of the order, he has a chance to become a key piece for the White Sox moving forward.

The value of defensive versatility

Baldwin has played all over the field this year, though he looked uncomfortable in right field and at second base early on.

Since returning, however, he has primarily settled into third base and left field, with additional time in right and even a brief stretch in center when Luis Robert Jr. was sidelined.

Left field has been Baldwin's most frequent spot, with 213 innings out there this season, but his role in future years will likely depend on roster construction. His versatility allows him to fit in almost anywhere.

Brooks Baldwin brings the @WhiteSox even with a solo shot 💥

Baldwin’s ability to handle nearly every position on the field gives Will Venable valuable options, and his improved play since returning has made him look like the same fast-rising prospect who flew through the system.

If he continues on this trajectory, he could turn a once-uncertain role into a long-term spot on the roster.