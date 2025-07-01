White Sox News: Brooks Baldwin replaces Luis Robert Jr. and Jared Shuster starts rehab assignment

With Luis Robert Jr. landing on the 15-day IL due to a hamstring injury, the Chicago White Sox are finally making a corresponding move to replace him.

Brooks Baldwin is expected to re-join the White Sox on Tuesday. Chicago had been playing with 25 players on the 26-man roster.

In other White Sox news, the club is close to getting left-handed reliever Jared Shuster back healthy. Schuster is beginning a rehab stent with AAA Charlotte.

Baldwin replaces Robert Jr.

The White Sox have used Brooks Baldwin, a primary infielder, in the outfield for most of the 2025 season.

Chicago has not seemed willing to give Baldwin reps on the infield, which has forced him to spend some time in the minor leagues given how many veteran outfielders are in the organization.

Baldwin has not produced at the Major League level this year, but he has dominated in the minor leagues and made a strong case to get another chance at regular at-bats.

In 114 at-bats with the Charlotte Knights, Brooks Baldwin is batting .368 with 11 home runs and an OPS of 1.162.

There has been a lot of speculation that the White Sox have been prepping Baldwin in the minor leagues to take over for Luis Robert Jr. once he is moved at the trade deadline. That rumor seems to be confirmed by this call up.

Hopefully Baldwin can carry over some of his minor league success to the Major League level this time around.

Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster had an 8.04 ERA in 12 appearances for the 2025 White Sox before landing on the Injured List on June 8.

Schuster just had a blister on his hand, and he’s now headed to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment.

With how he has pitched the season, White Sox fans probably didn’t miss Shuster all that much. My preference would be for him to remain in the minor leagues once he is done with his rehab.

Chicago’s bullpen has been improved recently and I wouldn’t want Shuster to have a roster spot over Tyler Gilbert, Cam, Booser, or Tyler Alexander at the moment.