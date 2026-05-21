Checking in on the White Sox first 5 picks from their 2025 draft class

It’s been ten months since the 2025 MLB draft and all 30 MLB teams are starting to get their first extended returns on each of their picks from a year ago. With a prep-heavy approach, the White Sox didn’t get too much of a sample size for their players last season, but have gotten their first extended look so far this season. Let’s take a look at each of the White Sox first five draft picks from last season and how they’ve fared so far in 2026.

SS Billy Carlson

The White Sox selected Carlson with the 10th overall pick out of a California high school. Known for his elite defense, Carlson’s bat was a work in progress coming into his professional career, with many scouts believing he’d need a complete swing overhaul to succeed at the next level. The White Sox worked with Carlson throughout the offseason and into the spring, ultimately feeling good enough to start him in Kannapolis in 2026. Through his first 36 games, it’s been a mixed bag for the 19 year-old. He enters Thursday’s action slashing .259/.388/.333 with a .721 OPS. Carlson has shown very little in the power department, as just nine of his 35 hits have gone for extra bases and he has yet to hit his first home run. His on-base ability is obvious, however, and the White Sox hope he’ll add more power as he matures and adds strength to his frame. If Carlson can even be an average hitter, his defense should be enough to make him a big league mainstay.

OF Jaden Fauske

Hailing from suburban Chicago, Fauske played his high school ball at Nazareth Academy before being selected 44th overall by the White Sox in the draft. White Sox special assistant Jim Thome knows Fauske well, as his son Landon also plays for Nazareth and Thome himself serves as an assistant coach on their staff. Fauske played catcher in high school but has moved to the outfield full-time since going pro. Like Carlson, Fauske has loud tools and got his first opportunity to showcase them in Kannapolis to start 2026. Through 35 games, Fasuke is slashing .238/.386/.373 with a .759 OPS. In terms of his average and on-base percentage, he’s remarkably similar to Carlson in the way he’s started the season. With four doubles, five triples, and a homer, however, Fauske has shown a bit more knack for extra base hits. Regardless, at 19, it’s been a promising start with each of the White Sox top two picks from last season.

SS Kyle Lodise

As the lone college position player of the top five rounds, Lodise jumped immediately into Winston-Salem upon being drafted in the third round in July. He struggled to consistently post results, hitting just .185 with a .689 OPS to finish the season. It’s been a stronger start to 2026 at the same level for Lodise. In 33 games, he’s posted an .835 OPS despite hitting just .224 thanks largely to his 32 walks. Lodise has begun to pick up his offense production as of late, slashing .262/.366/.541 so far in the month of May. At 22, the White Sox will likely move Lodise quickly through the system, and he may reach Double-A within the next couple months if his production continues, putting him firmly in the mix for the big leagues as early as 2027.

Kyle Lodise again 💪



The @WhiteSox No. 9 prospect — and 2025 third-rounder — cranks his third homer over his past five games for High-A @WSDashBaseball: pic.twitter.com/rhEZ9OcQ6b — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 24, 2025

C Landon Hodge

A toolsy but raw catcher from another California high school, Hodge became the White Sox fourth round pick and has yet to debut in full-season ball. He spent the fall training at the team’s facility in Arizona and joined the ACL White Sox to begin 2026. In six games in the complex league, Hodge is 3-for-16 with a walk, a stolen base, and six strikeouts. The White Sox knew he’d be a longer term development prospect and there’s no reason to rush his development. In an ideal world, Hodge would play well enough to move up to Kannapolis by the end of the season, but the White Sox will be patient as he adjusts to pro ball. It’s unclear where the White Sox view his future in the organization, but it’s far too early to be thinking about that for a 19 year-old in his debut season.

RHP Gabe Davis

The White Sox made Gabe Davis their first pitcher of their class in the fifth round out of Oklahoma State. Known more for his stuff than his results, Davis didn’t appear in a game last season and began 2026 with High-A Winston-Salem. With questions regarding his role, the White Sox elected to give Davis a chance to start, and it’s paid off for the organization so far. His innings have been limited, but Davis has posted a 2.63 ERA with 33 strikeouts in his first eight starts of the season. He was mostly a reliever in college, so the White Sox will continue to limit his innings to build him up to a starter’s workload, but Davis could be the steal of the class for the team. At 22, he’s a bit older than most of his High-A competition and the White Sox could look to move him up to Double-A before the end of the season.