Recent White Sox draft pick Kyle Lodise is already crushing it in the minor leagues

The Chicago White Sox selected Georgia Tech infielder Kyle Lodise with the 76th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Lodise, a 21-year-old shortstop, put up a 1.095 OPS with 16 home runs in his only season at Georgia Tech. While he wasn't known to have overwhelming power or tools, reliable bat-to-ball skills and a high baseball IQ made him a high-floor draft target for a team needing an infusion of bats.

That's where the White Sox came in. With the organization lacking in position player prospects, Chicago's first four selections in the 2025 draft were bats. Lodise was the only college player of the bunch, giving the White Sox a high-floor prospect that could rise through the minor leagues quickly.

Lodise was the 79th ranked draft prospect on MLB.com's big board. He's now the No. 9 prospect in the White Sox farm system, and the team demonstrated their confidence in him by placing him directly in High-A Winston-Salem after signing his contract.

The ""steady right-handed hitter" took a little while to find his rhythm at the plate, but he has quickly started to crush the ball in the minor leagues.

Kyle Lodise has been scorching hot in Winston-Salem

In 16 games with Winston-Salem, Lodise is is batting .255/.371/.510 with a an OPS of .881. His gaudy slugging percentage can be attributed to a huge series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks last week.

Lodise was 8-for-14 in the series with three home runs and a triple. He has come a long way from his 4-for-34 start at the plate in High-A.

Kyle Lodise again 💪



The @WhiteSox No. 9 prospect — and 2025 third-rounder — cranks his third homer over his past five games for High-A @WSDashBaseball: pic.twitter.com/rhEZ9OcQ6b — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 24, 2025

Most scouts were confident before the draft that Lodise would develop into a Major League player, even if they had questions about his eventual ceiling. The early returns from his pro career validate that viewpoint.

I'm most excited about the surprising power Lodise has displayed. We knew he could hit for contact and take his walks, but if he's getting into some power, you're talking about a prospect that could quickly play his way onto the national radar.

The White Sox suddenly find themselves with a surplus of young infielders that have big potential. That's a good problem to have.

While the guys at currently in the big leagues and Top 100 prospects like Billy Carlson and Caleb Bonemer get most of the attention currently, don't sleep on Kyle Lodise getting into that mix before long.