The Chicago White Sox are defying preseason odds to lose over 100 games

The Chicago White Sox have proven to be better than their record suggests, thanks to their hot start after the All-Star break.

The Sox were predicted to lose over 100 games before the year. ESPN predicted them to go 54-108 while Vegas oddsmakers put their preseason win total at 53.5. But it's possible that the team may not even lose 100 games.

The key to the White Sox's success this season, and why they could fall below the 100-loss milestone, is due to the emergence of young players like Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, Lenyn Sosa, Kyle Teel, Grant Taylor, and even Brooks Baldwin.

Even rookie right-hander Shane Smith has contributed to being a part of the future, even though he’s cooled off from his success earlier in the season that led to an All-Star selection.

These guys, among others who are still in the minor leagues, are who Chris Getz and Will Venable are banking on to be the next core of the team that gets them back to being a playoff team.

The White Sox are “ahead of schedule” thanks to their young core

The White Sox's young core having success early on is a good sign that this iteration of the rebuild is ahead of schedule. Chicago appears poised to be a more competitive team in 2026.

Thanks to their future owner, Justin Ishbia, who stated he will give the team an infusion of cash in the offseason, the White Sox should be in a good position to sign veteran free agents to help reinforce the young core.

These factors, but mainly the success of their young stars, have put the White Sox in a good position.

With a record of 47-83 wins, Chicago is currently expected to win 57-58 games. A 16-16 finish to the season would mean the White Sox avoid 100 losses. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report had the White Sox as one of the teams that were "ahead of schedule" from their preseason prediction.

“It's pertinent to note here that 'ahead of schedule' and 'a season to remember' are not necessarily synonymous phrases," writes Miller. "The White Sox are still the worst team in the American League by a substantial margin, well on their way to the best odds of getting the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. But they haven't been quite as awful as anticipated after their historically dismal 2024 campaign."

"They owe a lot of that 'success' to Adrian Houser, who made 11 starts (nine of them quality starts) with the White Sox before getting traded to Tampa Bay. Chicago went 8-3 (.727 winning percentage) in his turns through the rotation, compared to 37-78 (.322 winning percentage) in all other games this season.”

Houser’s success helped the Sox, but it’s not the whole story

Houser's success with the White Sox certainly helped their cause, but it hasn't been the most important thing this season. Signed as a free agent in late May after pitching for the Texas Rangers' Triple-A team, the White Sox signed Houser to provide innings to a young rotation.

Finding success immediately, Houser was the team's best starter and trade chip heading into the July 31 Trade Deadline. Just as time was about to expire, the White Sox dealt Houser to the Tampa Bay Rays for a package of prospects led by infielder Curtis Mead.

Mead, a former top prospect, is another piece to add to the potential solid foundation moving forward.

Yes, having Houser be successful in the short time he was here certainly helped the White Sox overachieve, but one player isn’t the reason why this team is currently ahead of schedule.

It’s the collection of guys looking like they’re the next future of White Sox baseball.