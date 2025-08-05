Adrian Houser had his worst start of the year immediately after leaving the White Sox

Adrian Houser had one of the best runs of his professional baseball career with the Chicago White Sox after joining the team on May 20.

Houser spent the beginning of 2025 in Triple-A with the Texas Rangers organization, but because he had not received an MLB call-up by May 15, he was granted his release.

The White Sox quickly jumped on the opportunity and signed Houser to a Major League contract. On the same day his deal became official, he tossed six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners, earned a win, and never looked back.

Adrian Houser was dominant and consistent with the White Sox

For a little over two months, Houser was the model of consistency with the White Sox. He was 6-2 with a 2.10 ERA in 11 starts and got legitimate buzz to represent the South Siders in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Houser has been using his curveball twice as often in 2025 as he did in 2024, when he struggled to a 5.84 ERA with the New York Mets.

In nine of his 11 starts in a White Sox uniform, Adrian Houser completed at least six innings. All nine of those starts were "quality starts," as he never allowed more than three earned runs in a single game with Chicago.

The White Sox traded Houser to the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Curtis Mead and two prospects at the MLB trade deadline, and it's already looking like Chris Getz won the trade.

Houser's first outing with the Rays was worse than any game he ever pitched for the White Sox.

Adrian Houser's first start with the Rays did not go well

Houser gave up 11 hits and five (5) earned runs over 5.2 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in his first start since joining the Rays.

That's the most hits and earned runs he’s allowed in a game all season. Houser hadn't allowed 11 hits in a game since May 30, 2023 when he was a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jo Adell clubs the 22nd HR of his breakout season.



(MLB x @PureLifeUS) pic.twitter.com/mDKhXiPCAv — MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2025

Houser could still be a key contributor to the Rays down the stretch in 2025, but his start on Monday is a reminder of why it's important for rebuilding clubs like the White Sox to sell high on assets.

11 great starts from Adrian Houser got the White Sox a promising young infielder in Curtis Mead and two pitching prospects that aren't far away from having a big league impact.

Houser was a brilliant signing by Chris Getz. I thought the White Sox did well at the deadline given the relatively small sample size, and it now looks like Chicago timed things up perfectly.