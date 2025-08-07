1 Chicago White Sox hitter has been quietly putting up elite numbers since May 8

2025 hasn't been the best of seasons for the Chicago White Sox, but thankfully, there has been a noticeable improvement to the roster and the future currently looks bright.

The White Sox are on pace to get to the 60-win mark, which seemed like a longshot before the season. On August 2nd, the White Sox surpassed their win total from last season (41).

Chicago's new young core of players, led by shortstop Colson Montgomery's power surge since the All-Star break, looks to be the hope that White Sox fans needed. However, one player has been flying below the radar and is not in that “young nucleus." Infielder Lenyn Sosa looks like he should be a part of the White Sox future core.

Lenyn Sosa has been on a tear since May 8

Sosa, 25, is considered one of the older members on the White Sox roster, with most of the guys on the team in their early 20s.

After Luis Robert Jr., Sosa is the longest tenured member of the White Sox. His time with the club dates back to his MLB debut on June 23, 2022.

Sosa has spent parts of four seasons with the White Sox since debuting, and has emerged as one of their most consistent hitters at the plate in 2025.

Leading the team in hits (97) with the second-best batting average (.280), Sosa has also been quietly having the best power season of his career, with 13 home runs in 97 games. That's already five more than he had last year (8) and more than double what he had in 2023 (6).

Even more impressive about Sosa’s 13 home runs is the run he's been on since the start of May. Since May 8 (61 games), Lenyn Sosa is hitting .300/.332/.514 with an .846 OPS, 11 home runs and 35 RBIs.

MLB analyst Ryan Spaeder adds that over Sosa’s last eight games, he’s now 13-for-28 and hitting .464/.531/.893 with four home runs and eight RBIs (updated after Wednesday's game in Seattle).

#WhiteSox Lenyn Sosa is batting .301/.333/.516 with 11 home runs in 61 games since May 8th this season.



He is 13-27, batting .481/.548/.926 with eight runs, four homers, and eight RBI, over his last eight games played. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) August 7, 2025

Sosa needs to be a part of the White Sox's plans for the future

Barring an offseason trade, Sosa seems to have guaranteed his place on the 2026 roster by being one of the more consistent hitters in a lineup that has failed to produce until recently. Sosa could still be Chicago's starting second baseman next year if they decide to move Colson Montgomery over to third base full-time and make Chase Meidroth the everyday shortstop.

If that’s not the case, and the current defensive alignment stays the same, Sosa could be an everyday third/first baseman, especially with his recent display of power, or even be a nice bat off the bench.

Sosa is still in the pre-arbitration phase of his contract and won’t be in arbitration until 2027. Having years of control over a player who looks to be coming into his own is another reason next year should be fun for White Sox fans.