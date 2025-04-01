Why this Chicago White Sox bullpen option is poised for a surprise breakout

One of the many areas the Chicago White Sox have to improve on this season is their bullpen.

After ranking 28th in reliever ERA last year, the White Sox almost completely remade their bullpen. Chicago added Cam Booser, Bryse Wilson, Mike Vasil and brought back Mike Clevinger to serve primarily as a reliever.

One of the more underrated moves the franchise made in the offseason was claiming right-hander Penn Murfee off waivers.

It was the fourth time Murfee was placed on waivers since the end of the 2023 season as he bounced around the league following an elbow injury. He eventually had to get surgery on his pitching arm which wiped out his entire 2024 campaign.

Murfee proved his health during spring training and earned a spot in the White Sox bullpen. He was their first reliever to appear in a game this season, marking his first appearance in an MLB regular season game in over 21 months. The veteran retired all three batters he faced in his White Sox debut, hitting the ground running on what could be a fantastic comeback season.

Penn Murfee pitching with a chip on his shoulder

There's something to be said about Murfee sticking around considering the White Sox are the fifth organization he's been with in less than two years. Unless you're a diehard baseball follower, you likely don’t remember Murfee from his time with the Seattle Mariners when he was among the most undervalued relievers in baseball.

He pitched exceptionally well in 2022, finishing his rookie year with a 4-0 record, a 2.99 ERA and a WHIP below one. He tossed 69 1/3 innings, posting an impressive 4.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Murfee continued to look good in 2023 despite two shaky outings where he suffered the first few losses of his career. He was nearly flawless otherwise, posting a 1.29 ERA in 16 appearances.

The refinement of his sweeper makes Murfee a prime candidate for a breakout season. He flashed it during the spring and threw it often during his first two regular-season outings. His first strikeout came on a sweeper against former White Sox star Tim Anderson. Murfee threw the pitch six more times in his first game, four of them were for strikes.

With Murfee's fastball velocity down from his first two seasons in the bigs, throwing the sweeper for strikes will be a significant part of his success. His fastball sits in the upper 80s and won't blow guys away, so his offspeed offerings need to be spot on. Murfee throws a curveball and sinker along with the sweeper.

Nearly 75% of Murfee's 95 MLB strikeouts came off a sweeper. If he can keep hitters guessing with his sweeper/fastball combo, the hits and baserunners should be kept at a minimum. A career .178 batting average against is no fluke. Penn Murfee can be an All-Star. He might get there wearing a White Sox uniform.