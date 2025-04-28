The Chicago White Sox officially unveiled their Bulls-themed City Connect 2.0 uniform

The Chicago White Sox officially confirmed the Bulls theme design to their City Connect 2.0 uniforms, which was leaked weeks ago

The team announced the new look that confirms the two teams will be connected beyond just having the same owner.

JUST IN: The White Sox have revealed their Bulls-inspired City Connect uniforms 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/QEl8s91SLK — MLB (@MLB) April 28, 2025

The team will wear these on Friday home games.

It was going to be hard to top the first version of the City Connect.

The team announced it will still wear the original City Connects on certain dates.

The Southside logo on the jerseys and the Chi on the cap paid homage to the side of town the Sox have played on for 125 years.

Unless the updated version said Bridgeport, it would be hard to come up with a better idea. There is only so many versions of the Chicago flag a team can try out.

Although going with a concept that paid homage to the iconic pinwheels at Rate Field would have been neat.

However, combining two franchises that have been mired in mediocrity is a choice. Also, the owner of both teams, Jerry Reinsdorf, is not currently popular with the White Sox fan base.

If you do not like the concept, at least the cap logo is a nice homage to when that was used back in the 1950s.

A statement of where we come from, and where we’re headed next. pic.twitter.com/MQkl1ipawI — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 28, 2025

It would have been neat had the team tried an all-red look. The White Sox have always had a proud tradition of creative and interesting uniforms and logos.

The current Sox logo is iconic in hip-hop culture. Dr. Dre made wearing a White Sox hat a major part of his wardrobe during the 1990s as gangster rap was taking over the nation.

That is why seeing the White Sox take this approach could feel underwhelming, although the Bulls have always been a global brand because of Michael Jordan and all the titles the team won in the 1990s.

Jordan also tried to pursue a professional baseball career with the White Sox during his brief basketball retirement, so it is not like the two franchises have never had major ties outside of Jerry Reinsdorf.

Jerry Krause, the general manager who built those championship teams around Jordan, was a scout for the White Sox before running the Bulls.

However, trying something a bit more imaginative, like the first concept, would have probably been better received.