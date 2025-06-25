Classy move by the Chicago White Sox shows support for Ketel Marte in series finale

An altercation between a Chicago White Sox fan and Arizona Diamondbacks superstar Ketel Marte captured headlines on Tuesday morning after the boisterous fan made insensitive comments to Marte during a game at Rate field.

Marte was visibly emotional on the field. He was comforted during a pitching change by manager Torey Lovullo and teammate Geraldo Perdomo.

As Lovullo said after the game, "fans are nasty and fans go too far sometimes." This was an example of a fan crossing the line, making inexcusable comments to a human being that has gone through some hardships.

While the White Sox organization was not at fault, social media was taken over by baseball fans demanding that the club make things right. Chicago did that in the series finale on Wednesday.

White Sox show support for Marte

The scoreboard at Rate Field issued a message to Marte on behalf of the White Sox organization. "Baseball is family. The White Sox community stands with Ketel Marte," it read. It doesn't matter what team you root for. That's is an easy message to support.

In addition to putting a message on the scoreboard, White Sox fans gave Marte a standing ovation during his first at-bat.

White Sox manager Will Venable and the coaching staff also reached out to Marte on Tuesday night to express their support.

Ketel Marte gets a nice ovation from the White Sox crowd as he steps to the plate for the first time. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 25, 2025

The White Sox defeated the Diamondbacks in the series finale by a final score of 7-3. Marte went 0-3 on the day with two strikeouts.

Regardless of his performance in the Wednesday matinee, Marte still got the last laugh over the fan that brated him. He had five hits and two home runs over the first two games of the series. His Diamondbacks also won two out of three games in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the fan was permanently banned from attending games at Rate Field.

Marte is one of the most universally loved players in all of baseball. It has been nice to see the outpouring of support for him over the last 24 hours and the classy actions by those in the Chicago White Sox organization.