Chicago White Sox fans get devastating update about new stadium location

Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf never seems to do what's best for the team and the fanbase.

Reinsdorf runs the Sox like the business that it is. He cares more about his bottom line that putting a winning product on the field or creating a positive fan experience.

The White Sox are one of the worst teams in baseball, playing in a stadium that's difficult to get to, for an organization that is behind the rest of the league in scouting and analytics. But when the fans don't show up to watch the pitiful product, we get the blame.

Things have gotten so bad on the South Side that there are rumors of the White Sox relocating out of Chicago to an expansion city like Nashville. I still don't think that would ever happen, but I don't put anything past Reinsdorf at this point. He's always finding new ways to make Sox fans miserable.

There was once a silver lining for the future of White Sox baseball - A new stadium in Chicago that would be located in the South Loop. An entertainment venue for Chicagoans and visiting fans, similar to the vibe the Cubs have in Wrigleyville.

Reinsdorf has said that a new stadium is a "must" to keep the White Sox in Chicago, but Reinsdorf's unwillingness to foot the bill for said stadium just lost the White Sox their dream location.

White Sox lose "The 78" to Chicago Fire

It was announced on Tuesday morning by the Chicago Fire of the MLS that team has plans to build a $650M soccer stadium at "The 78" in the South Loop.

The 78 is a mostly vacant 62-acre site along the the Chicago River that has been a rumored location for a new stadium. The White Sox have had their eyes on the property for a while now, even going as far as having renderings released of what a stadium could look like in the space.

The problem has always been Reinsdorf's unwillingness to pay for it. Fire owner Joe Mansueto will be financing the new soccer-specific stadium out of his own pocket.

There could technically be enough space for a second stadium to go up in the empty lot, but that would require sharing the space with the Fire, which puts a limitation on the entertainment that can go in the surrounding areas.

It's also worth noting that the Fire are building their new stadium on the north end of the strip. That means any White Sox stadium would be more inconveniently located and have a soccer stadium in the background, rather than the Chicago skyline we all imagined.

"Related Midwest first approached the White Sox about building a new ballpark on a piece of property they were developing, and we continue to consider the site as an option," reads a new statement released by the White Sox on Wednesday. "We believe in Related Midwest's vision for The 78 and remain confident the riverfront location could serve as a home to both teams. We continue to have conversations with Related Midwest about the site's possibilities and opportunities."

While the White Sox remain hopeful that they can eventually build on the same site, I am more skeptical now than ever that this will ever come to fruition. Reinsdorf continues his posturing while the good owners in Chicago take action.

This is a sad day for White Sox fans. This feels like a monumental loss of something that could have been really special. The Ishbia brothers cannot take over the team soon enough.