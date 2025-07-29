Colson Montgomery is in the company of Aaron Judge in a key baseball statistic

Chicago White Sox rookie shortstop Colson Montgomery has electrified the fan base since making his Major League debut earlier this month.

Montgomery‘s early MLB success has been a wonderful surprise after a rough start to the season in Triple-A.

The 23-year-old, who was once the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball, is back looking like himself. In the first 20 games of his career, he has an .848 OPS and seven extra-base hits. He's also been playing very good defense at shortstop.

Still, the main attraction is Montgomery's bat from the left side of the plate. In light of Montgomery's recent power surge, MLB Network's Mark DeRosa did a breakdown of Montgomery's swing, giving high praise to the White Sox rookie.

DeRosa pointed out Montgomery's tendency to keep his shoulder down and bat path through the baseball. It's a positive change from his younger years. 2025 Colson Montgomery has such a fluid swing, but still produces so much power.

Colson Montgomery has 14 RBI in his last 10 games for the @whitesox! 🔥@markdero7 breaks down the rookie's freakish bat speed, smooth lefty swing and more. #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/VcC8jNtVkR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 29, 2025

That power has been on display with Montgomery hitting four home runs since joining the team and posting a .947 OPS since the All-Star break.

If those numbers weren't already exciting enough. Montgomery's bat speed seems to be an indication that his power numbers will only get better as time goes on.

Colson Montgomery has the bat speed of Aaron Judge

That's not a typo or an exaggeration. Colson Montgomery's bat speed is in the same tier as two-time AL MVP Aaron Judge.

During MLB Network's segment about Montgomery, they showed where he ranked among MLB hitters in bat speed.

Kyle Schwarber and Jac Caglianone are tied at 77.1 mph. Aaron Judge is at 76.9 mph. Right behind him is Colson Montgomery, with an average bat speed of 76.7 mph. That's 13th best among big league hitters with at least 100 competitive swings and better than sluggers such as Yordan Alvarez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Per MLB Network - Average bat speed in 2025



Kyle Schwarber - 77.1 mph

Jac Caglianone - 77.1 mph

Aaron Judge - 76.9 mph

-- Colson Montgomery - 76.7 mph 👀

Yordan Alvarez - 76.4 mph

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - 76.4 mph#WhiteSox — Southside Showdown (@SoxShowdown) July 29, 2025

Bat speed is everything in today's game. It's a metric measured by teams during draft evaluations and an area every player is trying to improve in the offseason.

Faster bat speed leads to harder contact, higher exit velocities, and an increased rate of home runs and extra-base hits.

Just in case there was any doubt about what Colson Montgomery is currently doing, the data tells us that his power is legit and he has serious 20-30 home run potential as a big league shortstop. The White Sox would be elated with that level of production from their former first-round draft pick.