White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery gets back on MLB Top 100 prospects list

After a midseason update, Chicago White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery is back on MLB.com's list of the Top 100 prospects in baseball.

Montgomery peaked as high as No. 9 on the list before the 2024 season, but fell off the list entirely after an update accounted for his poor start to the 2025 season.

As of a few months ago, Montgomery's upside and future with the White Sox was in question. But ever since being pulled from game action and making some swing adjustments at the Spring Training complex in Arizona, Montgomery has been looking like his old self.

Since May 13, he is batting .271 with eight (8) home runs, 19 extra-base hits, and an OPS of .935. This may very well be the best version of Colson Montgomery we have ever seen. He has fully tapped into his power while playing shortstop in Charlotte.

Colson Montgomery, first pitch he sees today, wow. pic.twitter.com/cva8o5VQ2O — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 29, 2025

Montgomery is in White Sox future plans

It's not very often that a prospect can play their way back onto a Top 100 list after falling from the ranks. That's especially true for a 23-year-old that is, for all intents and purposes, "big league ready." But I think that speaks to the ridiculous turnaround Montgomery has had.

While Chase Meidroth has been doing a respectable job at shortstop this season, White Sox fans now have a restored hope in Montgomery being the team's future at the position.

Worst case scenario, Montgomery's power swing from the left side projects well at third base. I would love to see a world where Montgomery, Meidroth, Lenyn Sosa, and Miguel Vargas are the starting infielders for the second half of the season.

Montgomery gives White Sox 5 prospects in Top 100

It's unclear how quickly the White Sox plan on calling up Colson Montgomery for his MLB debut. But I'm confident it will happen at some point this season.

When his debut does come, it will only add to the youth movement that has made the White Sox fun to watch this season, even with a poor record.

Montgomery's resurgence gives Chicago five Top 100 prospects. That's tied for the second most in the American League.

Noah Schultz (No. 17), Kyle Teel (No. 24), Braden Montgomery (No. 32), and Hagen Smith (No. 38) are also on the list and in the Top 50. Edgar Quero graduated from prospect status earlier this season.